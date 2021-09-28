Boy dies in brain-eating amoeba found in Texas Splash Pad





Arlington, Texas (NEXSTAR) – A child died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba found in Splash Pad, Texas. Arlington officials said Monday that the City and Tarrant County Public Health Department were notified on September 5 that the child was hospitalized for a rare and often fatal infection, primary amebic meningoencephalitis. .. The boy died on September 11th. Health officials have closed all public splash pads in the city. A city review found water quality test failures in several parks. School in Sevier County suspends athletic director after arrest for drunk driving

The boy has visited the Splash Pads in Don Mizan Himmer Park several times over the past few weeks, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the presence of amoebas. N. Faureli With a sample of water from the park on Friday. Infection N. Faureli It usually occurs after an organism enters the nasal cavity, crosses the lining of the epithelium into the brain, where it begins to destroy tissue in the frontal lobe. Dr. Dennis Kyle, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Cell Biology, University of Georgia, and President of the Georgia Research Alliance’s Anthelmintic Discovery. Known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), this brain infection can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, stiff shoulders, seizures, and illusions, among others. These symptoms usually begin within 5-9 days of exposure. According to the CDC, death usually occurs within an additional 5 days. Pfizer submits promising data to the FDA from vaccine trials in children ages 5-11

CDC is currently categorizing N. Faureli Infections are rare, with only 34 cases reported in the United States between 2010 and 2019. The majority (30) were infected during recreational water activities, and the others were infected using tap water contaminated with nasal irrigation. ,Above “Backyard slip and slide.” Although the number of cases is relatively small, Kyle said, researchers, especially families who died of brain-eating amebic infections, generally dislike the term “rare.” “It’s there because it’s in every heated lake in the south,” says Kyle. Science adds that it’s not clear why more people don’t get infected.He further states that any body in warm freshwater can hold an amoeba, citing two cases. N. Faureli In Minnesota in 2010 and 2012. AP Communications contributed to this report.

