New Brunswick reports two new deaths and 68 new cases associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday

Halifax-New Brunswick has announced two more deaths in connection with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in the state to 56.

Two people in their 80s have recently died, one in the Fredericton area (Zone 3) and the other in the Edmundston area (Zone 4).

“Marcia and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to these two loved ones,” Prime Minister Brain Higgs said in a news release.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals who died,” added Dr. Jennifer Russell, a medical officer of health.

New Brunswick health officials also reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and 84 recovery on Tuesday, reducing the total number of active cases in the state to 632.

Of the 68 new cases on Tuesday, 58, or 87 percent, were not fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

According to the state, COVID-19 currently hospitals 40 people in New Brunswick, 16 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Breakdown of cases

In the Moncton area (Zone 1), 22 new cases were reported, including:

9 people under 19 years old

Two people in their twenties

Two people in their thirties

5 people in their 40s

3 people in their 50s

One in his 70s

Eleven cases were previously identified cases of contact, eight were under investigation, and three were travel-related.

Two new cases involving people in their 20s and 50s have been reported in the St. John region (Zone 2). Both cases are under investigation.

In the Fredericton region (Zone 3), 25 new cases were reported, including:

7 people under 19 years old

4 people in their 20s

5 people in their 30s

One in his 40s

5 people in their 50s

Two people in their 70s

One in his 80s

Nineteen cases are under investigation and six are contacts for previously confirmed cases.

In the Edmundston region (Zone 4), 15 new cases were reported, including:

4 people under 19 years old

6 people in their 30s

4 people in their 50s

One in his 60s

Eleven cases are under investigation and four are contact information for previously confirmed cases.

Three new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving one person under the age of 19 and two in their twenties. Two cases are contacts for previously identified cases and one is under investigation.

A new case involving a person in his twenties has been reported and is under investigation in the Bassert area (Zone 6).

COVID-19 case data

A cumulative total of 4,004 COVID-19s have occurred in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 3,315 people have recovered and 56 have died in the state from COVID-19.

According to public health, a total of 459,031 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.

Zone 1 – Moncton Region: 1,066 confirmed cases (172 active cases)

Zone 2 – St. John Region: 387 confirmed cases (36 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 859 confirmed cases (208 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 995 confirmed cases (125 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton Region: 399 confirmed cases (60 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 204 confirmed cases (21 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi Region: 94 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

Vaccine renewal

As of Tuesday, 79.5% of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 88.4% have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

A total of 1,169,428 vaccinations have been given in New Brunswick.

All qualified New Brands Wickers can now book a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

Potential public exposure

People with viral symptoms and those who have been in places where they may be exposed to the public are advised to request a test online or call 811 Tele-Care to make an appointment.