Health
Middle Tennessee Clinic recruiting for national research of three drugs including ivermectin to fight COVID
Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) —The Central Tennessee Clinical Trials Center has participated in a new national study testing three drugs, including ivermectin, which can treat COVID-19 symptoms.
CTC We are currently recruiting people over the age of 30 who test positive for COVID-19 and are symptomatic.
This study includes testing for drugs already approved by the Federal Pharmacy for the efficacy and safe treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.
The reused drugs are: Ibermectin, Fluticasone, and fluvoxamine.
Ivermectin is primarily used to treat parasitic infections in horses. recently, Among other officials, the FDA encourages people not to use drugs to combat COVID symptoms..
The steroid fluticasone may sound familiar to people with allergies. It is currently used to relieve allergies and combat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
And fluvoxamine is often prescribed for depression.
“We are very pleased to be involved in this important research project,” said Dr. Alex J. Landzicki. “Currently, there are no approved prescription medications that can be easily administered at home to treat mild to moderate COVID early in the course to prevent worsening of symptoms and reduce the need for hospitalization.”
Dr. Slandzicki and Dr. Aaron Milstone will be CTC Principal Investigators in Central Tennessee for this study.
“This is an important public health need, as we know that the need for outpatient treatment will continue to grow as more cases are seen,” said Dr. Milstone.
This study, called ACTIV-6, is a national double-blind study. It is expected to have 15,000 participants from all over the country.
To be eligible for the study, you must be at least 30 years old, have a positive COVID test within 10 days, and have at least two COVID symptoms.
Symptoms include malaise, dyspnea, fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body pain, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal symptoms, and / or new loss of taste and odor. ..
If you or someone you know is interested in registering for the exam, (615) 205-8350 or Please click this link..
..
|
