Here is a photo of the Grand Rapids playoffs heading to Week 6





Jason Seviny, 28, of Brian Center charged the ball on Friday, September 24, 2021 during a high school football game between Byron Center in North View, Grand Rapids. (AnnieBarker | MLive.com) Annie Barker | [email protected] Share on Facebook Twitter Share If the postseason begins this week, 19 Grand Rapids area football teams will be eligible for the playoffs. Well, the playoffs don’t start this week. It’s only the 6th week, so there are 4 more weeks in the regular season. But let’s see what the playoffs look like so far. Department 1 Rockford (5-0) Rank: 1st Playoff points: 72.800 In the bubble Union (3-2) Playoff points: 41.000 Grand Building (2-3) Playoff points: 41.000 Hudson Building (2-3) Playoff points: 37.800 Division 2 Caledonia (5-0) Rank: 1st Playoff points: 69.800 Byron Center (5-0) Rank: 6th Playoff points: 61.000 Forest Hills Central (4-1) Rank: 17th Playoff points: 52.000 Division 3 Cedar Springs (4-1) Rank: 11th Playoff points: 50.800 Cooper’s Building (5-0) Rank: 12th Playoff points: 50.400 North View (3-2) Rank: 18th Playoff points: 44.800 Geeland East (3-2) Rank: 22nd Playoff points: 42.800 Geeland West (2-2) Rank: 32nd Playoff points: 34.600 In the bubble Lowell (1-4) Playoff points: 27.400 Division 4 Unity Christian (5-0) Rank: 4th Playoff points: 53.600 Grand Rapids Christian (3-2) Rank: 23rd Playoff points: 38.000 Sparta (3-2) Rank: 26th Playoff points: 35.800 South Christian (3-2) Rank: 28th Playoff points: 35.200 In the bubble Allendale (2-3) Playoff points: 30.800 Forest Hills Eastern (2-3) Playoff points: 30.400 Hamilton (2-3) Playoff points: 28.800 Department 5 Catholic Central (5-0) Rank: 1st Playoff points: 62.867 Comstock Park (5-0) Rank: 5th Playoff points: 53.700 West Catholic (5-0) Rank: 6th Playoff points: 51.400 Belding (4-1) Rank: 12th Playoff points: 43.200 Hopkins (2-3) Rank: 27th Playoff points: 29.700 Division 8 Soga Tuck (3-2) Rank: 20th Playoff points: 23.200

