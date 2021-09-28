Mississippi reported 1,520 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday





The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,520 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. It is supported by a highly contagious delta mutant. On Tuesday, the state reported 58 new coronavirus-related deaths. 19 people died between September 1st and Sunday. According to the Health Department website.. As confirmed by the death certificate report, 39 people died between August 21st and September 22nd. Since the virus struck the state in March 2020, a total of 486,195 COVID-19 cases and 9,538 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. Dig deeper:As the number of COVID-19 cases decreases in Mississippi, UMMC-related hospitalizations decrease by more than half. On Tuesday, the health department reported 91 outbreaks at a Mississippi long-term care facility. As of Tuesday, 11,228 cases of coronavirus have occurred in long-term care facilities, killing 2,072 people. according to New York Times databaseAt least 2,380 new coronavirus deaths and 194,723 new cases were reported in the United States on Monday. Over the past week, there were an average of 117,966 cases per day, a 33% decrease from the average two weeks ago. Residents between the ages of 25 and 39 make up the largest part of the infected population in the state, with 110,329 cases. Among patients under the age of 18, children between the ages of 11 and 17 have the highest infection rates, with 45,298 confirmed cases. The highest total death toll in the 65+ age group is reported at 6,733. Booster Shot vs. Third Dosing:CDC has approved some Pfizer booster shots.The target person is here according to Health sector dataAs of Tuesday, at least 1,499,404 people have started the vaccination process in Mississippi. Since December, approximately 1,310,134 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19. At least 47,986 people are receiving a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. According to the Ministry of Health website, it is estimated that about 454,816 people have recovered from the virus as of Monday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Harrison County has been steadily increasing in number, overtaking Hinds County with the highest number of reported cases at 33,248. Hands County continues with 31,307 cases. DeSoto County reports 30,890 cases. Jackson County has reported 23,817 cases, and Rankin County has reported a total of 21,498 cases. COVID Week:Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, 230 associated deaths reported per week Jackson Metro Area Incident, Death Hinds County Number of new deaths per day: 3

Number of new cases per day: 123

Total deaths: 592

Total number: 31307 Madison County Number of new deaths per day: 1

Number of new cases per day: 91

Total deaths: 273

Total number: 14,297 Rankin County Number of new deaths per day: 4

Number of new cases per day: 108

Total deaths: 377

Total number: 21,498 Do you have a health story? Or health related tips? Send it to shaselhorst @ gannett.com, Twitter (@HaselhorstSarah) or call 601-331-9307.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/news/2021/09/28/mississippi-1-520-new-coronavirus-cases-reported-tuesday/5904979001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos