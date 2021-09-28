Indian River County COVID cases increased by 330 this week

Number of inpatients Cleveland Clinic Hospital COVID-19 On the Treasure Coast, the number of recent cases reported by the state has dropped significantly, halving from last week.

On Tuesday, there were 77 total COVID patients at three of the four Cleveland Clinic hospitals on the Treasure Coast, hospital officials said. This is down from 148 last Monday and 220 on September 8th.

On Tuesday, there were 29 COVID patients (8 in the ICU) at Stuart’s Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital. 30 people at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie (5 people at ICU). According to hospital officials, 18 people at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach (4 people in the ICU).

Meanwhile, Florida reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week leading up to September 26, with 54,109 new cases added. This is a 28.8% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 75,998 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida was ranked 28th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 18.9% from the previous week, and 837,185 cases were reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 6.46% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 10 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Indian River County 330 cases were reported last week. A week ago, 581 cases were reported. 21,676 cases have been reported through the pandemic.

Martin County Last week 300 cases were reported. A week ago, it reported 570 cases. Through the pandemic, 19,686 cases have been reported.

St. Lucie County Last week, 727 cases were reported. A week ago, 1,359 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 46,439 cases have been reported.

Throughout Florida, cases fell in 65 counties, the most in Palm Beach counties, from 4,588 cases a week ago to 2,929 cases. In Hillsborough County, there are 5,490 to 3,874 cases. In Orange County, the number ranged from 4,669 to 3,235.

vaccination

Florida ranks 17th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 66.3% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 64%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Wednesday, Florida reported an additional 387,254 vaccinations, including 138,783 initial doses. Last week, the state received 449,219 vaccinations, including 166,275 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 26,335,227 doses.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Hardee County, with 557 cases per 100,000 people per week. 444 Santa Rosa County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 7,248 cases. Broward County, 4,188 cases. Hillsborough County has 3,874 people.

Dead (number)

In Florida, 2,340 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 2,468 people were reported dead.

Florida no longer publishes county-level death data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,582,807 people have been coronavirus-positive and 53,580 have died from the disease in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 42,931,354 are positive and 688,032 are dead.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, September 26th.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 7,073

Week before: 8,815

4 weeks ago: 15,901

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 102,610

The week before: 111,420

4 weeks ago: 128,233

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..