New health restrictions announced in eastern Fraser Valley amid low vaccination rates

Health officials announced Tuesday that regional health restrictions would be introduced in the eastern Fraser Valley to address the surge and low immunization rates in the case of COVID-19.

The new regional public health order covers Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and Agashi’s Harrison.

Authorities said the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19, especially those who were not vaccinated, is skyrocketing in these communities, and the number of cases is burdening local hospitals.

“People with COVID-19 not only have challenges, but people in other conditions are postponing surgery. [and] I can’t get the care I need. “

“So we need to take action now.”

The state is currently limited to private gatherings in the eastern valley to five or one household, and outdoor gatherings to ten, “unless all participants are fully vaccinated.” He said he was.

Events such as weddings and conferences are limited to 10 or 50 people unless they are fully vaccinated as confirmed by the state vaccination card.

In areas where a vaccine card is required, proof of double vaccination is required. This will take effect immediately.

The state has taken a similar approach, but Interior health When Northern HealthThere was also an increase in cases and a decrease in vaccination rates.

“Simply put, we need more people to get immunity,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Third vaccination coming for the elderly in care

Separately, the state announced on Tuesday that it would begin vaccination of seniors living in long-term or auxiliary living facilities for the third time next week.

These residents can also take advantage of “high dose” flu vaccines for protection when the traditional cold and flu season arrives.

“We know that our seniors and elders carry a heavy burden, and we continue to see the incident in these homes,” Henry said.

Notification to school

Also, starting Tuesday, all British Columbia health authorities will begin posting information online about “potential exposure events” in schools from kindergarten to high school.

This change is part of the state’s updated COVID-19 notification program for students and their families.

Five health authorities will post the school name and exposure date to increase the risk to those around them in case a staff member or student attends school during an infection.

According to the ministry, those who need to take personal action due to increased risk will be notified directly.

Last week, Henry said feedback from parents and teachers across the state revealed that more information was needed about how the virus was spreading in schools.

On Monday, the state confirmed that 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed over the weekend. An additional 18 people were killed, according to a statement.

As of Monday, a total of 303 people were hospitalized and 141 were in the intensive care unit.

Vaccination rate

People who are not fully vaccinated continue to account for the majority of new cases and hospitalizations in British Columbia

As of Monday, 87.7% of people over the age of 12 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a second dose of 80.5%.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, down 1.3% from last Monday, but up about 90% from August 27.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased by about 10% from last week, but increased by 67% from last month.

British Columbia citizens are required to present a vaccine card that proves they are immune to access many activities and services. Adults over the age of 19 must also present government-issued photo ID.

Cards are available throughout the state Health Gateway website You can download or print it to your mobile device.

As of Monday, British Columbia citizens will no longer be able to use their original vaccination certificate and will be required to use the official state vaccine card in digital or paper format.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received the first and / or second dose, Book online, 1-833-838-2323 or register directly at the Service BC location.