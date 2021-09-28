Health
FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot
Answer questions about Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot.
In August, as highly contagious Delta variant Rapidly spreading nationwide, US health authorities Recommended Fully vaccinated individuals should take a COVID-19 booster shot at least 8 months after receiving the second vaccination.
Over 55% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 According to CDC dataMany people are wondering when they are eligible to get booster shots.
The VERIFY team has answered some of the COVID-19 booster shot questions.
question
Are Booster Shots Approved by the FDA?
Source of information
answer
Yes, the FDA has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot for high-risk Americans.
What we found
September 22, FDA Fix Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine To allow the use of a single booster dose for certain high-risk Americans. This approval includes:
- Individuals over 65
- Individuals aged 18-64 years at high risk of severe COVID-19
- Individuals aged 18-64 years at high risk of serious or serious complications due to frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19
The FDA states that booster shots will be given at least 6 months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky and the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) Announced their recommendations Photograph of a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for high-risk Americans on September 24th.
“Many people who are currently eligible for booster shots are vaccinated early in the vaccination program and will benefit from additional vaccinations,” said the CDC. “Booster shots are a complication of COVID-19 or serious illness, due to the predominance of delta mutants as circulating strains and the significant increase in cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.”
The CDC states that additional populations may be recommended to receive booster shots when more data becomes available, Do not make such recommendations For people outside the above groups.
“The US-approved and approved COVID-19 vaccine remains effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Experts say how well the vaccine works in different populations. We’re looking at all the data available to understand what we’re doing, including how new variants such as Delta affect vaccine efficacy. ” CDC says.
question
If I have been vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19, do I need to receive a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine?
Source of information
answer
No, it is currently not recommended for people who have been vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 to receive a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine.
What we found
CDC That website If someone has previously received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, there is currently not enough data to support the acquisition of either Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine booster shots.
FDA and CDC Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot For certain high-risk Americans, individuals vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Currently not recommended Get a booster shot.
September 21, Johnson & Johnson Announce new data Enhances long-term protection of COVID-19 vaccine. The company also said in a press release that new data also show that administration of vaccine booster shots increases protection against COVID-19.
” amplifier Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was given 6 months after the single shot, antibody levels increased 9-fold 1 week after booster and continued to rise 12-fold 4 weeks after booster. ” Said Johnson & Johnson.
Dr. Ameshua Darha Told VERIFY People should avoid “mixing and matching” vaccines, saying that further booster shot decisions are likely to be in progress.
“There will be decisions about Moderna in the coming weeks,” he said. “We know that Moderna has already submitted information to the FDA about the third dose. Moderna will have a similar process, so people don’t have to do this for now. I think.”
question
Can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and a flu shot at the same time?
Source of information
answer
Yes, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and a flu shot at the same time.
What we found
According to the CDC, One can get COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines. Seasonal influenza vaccinationDuring the same visit to a doctor or pharmacy. The Public Health Service also states on its website that people no longer have to wait 14 days between vaccinations, as previously recommended.
Dr. Anna Durbin, Professor of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Told VERIFY Participants in last year’s COVID-19 vaccine trial were allowed to be vaccinated against the flu and did not affect their results.
“I’m convinced that it’s very safe to get these vaccines at the same time or within a few days of each other,” said Durbin. “It is unlikely to affect the immunogenicity or prophylactic effect of any of these vaccines.”
Dr. Payal Kohli, a board-certified cardiologist at Cherry Creek Heart, said that if you are still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time, or if you have an immunodeficiency, you can leave a gap. Say that. But for people with a normal immune system, she says it’s okay to take them at the same time.
“For most of us, it’s probably okay to put them together. I think the tolerability and side effects are the same for two or one,” says Kori. “If you take them together rather than separately, you’re much more likely to get both.”
