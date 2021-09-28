Health
Minnesota has surpassed 700,000 people in total with 6,203 new COVID-19 infections
NS. Paul-Minnesota has surpassed the coronavirus infections confirmed in 700,000 tests since the pandemic began 18 months ago.
The 6,203 new infectious diseases reported by state health authorities on Tuesday, September 28, will bring state cases to 706,158 since March 2020. Outbreak.
An additional 11 deaths were reported by the State Department of Health on Tuesday. They were in their 50s and 90s, 7 lived in private homes and 4 were caring for them.
Minnesota has killed 8,109 people and 4,628 people in long-term care facilities. About 87% of those who died of COVID were elderly.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit fell below 200 for the first time in two weeks. There are 767 inpatients, of whom 196 are in critical condition.
An estimated 17,000 inhabitants of active infections are recovering at home.
Health officials say that almost all new cases are caused by the more contagious delta mutation. Currently, children aged 10-14 are the newest group of infectious diseases.
Vaccinations for qualified people over the age of 12 are still the best way to avoid serious illness, health officials say. Breakthrough infections are on the rise, but 99% of the 3.1 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans do not report breakthrough cases.
The state has given 6.3 million doses of vaccine and 3.3 million people have received at least one dose. Approximately 72% of the vaccinated population receives at least one vaccination.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.postbulletin.com/newsmd/coronavirus/7214358-6203-new-COVID-19-infections-pushes-Minnesota-total-past-700000
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]