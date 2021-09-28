Minnesota has surpassed 700,000 people in total with 6,203 new COVID-19 infections

NS. Paul-Minnesota has surpassed the coronavirus infections confirmed in 700,000 tests since the pandemic began 18 months ago.

The 6,203 new infectious diseases reported by state health authorities on Tuesday, September 28, will bring state cases to 706,158 since March 2020. Outbreak.

An additional 11 deaths were reported by the State Department of Health on Tuesday. They were in their 50s and 90s, 7 lived in private homes and 4 were caring for them.

Minnesota has killed 8,109 people and 4,628 people in long-term care facilities. About 87% of those who died of COVID were elderly.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit fell below 200 for the first time in two weeks. There are 767 inpatients, of whom 196 are in critical condition.

An estimated 17,000 inhabitants of active infections are recovering at home.

Health officials say that almost all new cases are caused by the more contagious delta mutation. Currently, children aged 10-14 are the newest group of infectious diseases.

Vaccinations for qualified people over the age of 12 are still the best way to avoid serious illness, health officials say. Breakthrough infections are on the rise, but 99% of the 3.1 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans do not report breakthrough cases.

The state has given 6.3 million doses of vaccine and 3.3 million people have received at least one dose. Approximately 72% of the vaccinated population receives at least one vaccination.