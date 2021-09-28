16 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in London on Tuesday

Recent development:

What is the latest status in the London area?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with no deaths. Half of the recent cases were children under the age of 11.

The number of people tested for the virus at the Curling Heights Assessment Center on Monday was 514, the number not seen since the third wave of the April pandemic.

The health unit has recorded 25 recovery and 160 confirmed activities in the area. The 7-day rolling average for the daily case is flat at 18.

The London Health Sciences Center says it is treating 14 patients with COVID-19-related illnesses. There are 7 adult critical care patients and 5 or less children’s hospitals and pediatric critical care patients.

Less than 5 staff members of the hospital network have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine.

COVID-19 Schools in London

Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported at two schools in London on Monday.

Clara Brenton Public School.

Road Elgin Public School (3 cases).

The outbreak at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School has been cancelled. There are still four schools outbreaks and at least one confirmed case of infection. Affected people are in direct contact and are quarantined at home.

In September, 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported in schools in the London area and 4 cases in nursery schools.

Here is the pop-up vaccination clinic

MLHU hosts three pop-up clinics on Tuesday.

White Oaks Mall, 1105 Wellington Road, London, available until 7pm

Glen Karin Public School, 53 Frontenac Road, available from 4 pm to 6:30 pm

East Curling Public School, 814 Quebec Street, Available from 4pm to 6:30 pm

Visit the MLHU website for a complete list of weekend pop-up walk-in clinics. here.. Vaccinations are also available at: London mass vaccination site..

As of September 25, MLHU reports that 80.9% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The age group with the least vaccinations is 18 to 24 years old, with 69.4% receiving two doses.

COVID-19 update across the region

Southwestern Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with no deaths. Elgin-Oxford has 28 ongoing cases.

Huron Perth Public Heath reported three new COVID-19 cases with no deaths. There are 35 known active cases in the area.