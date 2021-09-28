Health
16 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in London on Tuesday
Recent development:
What is the latest status in the London area?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with no deaths. Half of the recent cases were children under the age of 11.
The number of people tested for the virus at the Curling Heights Assessment Center on Monday was 514, the number not seen since the third wave of the April pandemic.
The health unit has recorded 25 recovery and 160 confirmed activities in the area. The 7-day rolling average for the daily case is flat at 18.
The London Health Sciences Center says it is treating 14 patients with COVID-19-related illnesses. There are 7 adult critical care patients and 5 or less children’s hospitals and pediatric critical care patients.
Less than 5 staff members of the hospital network have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine.
COVID-19 Schools in London
Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported at two schools in London on Monday.
- Clara Brenton Public School.
- Road Elgin Public School (3 cases).
The outbreak at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School has been cancelled. There are still four schools outbreaks and at least one confirmed case of infection. Affected people are in direct contact and are quarantined at home.
In September, 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported in schools in the London area and 4 cases in nursery schools.
Here is the pop-up vaccination clinic
MLHU hosts three pop-up clinics on Tuesday.
- White Oaks Mall, 1105 Wellington Road, London, available until 7pm
- Glen Karin Public School, 53 Frontenac Road, available from 4 pm to 6:30 pm
- East Curling Public School, 814 Quebec Street, Available from 4pm to 6:30 pm
Visit the MLHU website for a complete list of weekend pop-up walk-in clinics. here.. Vaccinations are also available at: London mass vaccination site..
As of September 25, MLHU reports that 80.9% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The age group with the least vaccinations is 18 to 24 years old, with 69.4% receiving two doses.
COVID-19 update across the region
Southwestern Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with no deaths. Elgin-Oxford has 28 ongoing cases.
Huron Perth Public Heath reported three new COVID-19 cases with no deaths. There are 35 known active cases in the area.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/covid-london-sept-28-1.6192258
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]