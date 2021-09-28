Tuesday Update: Missouri remains in the Red Zone.State profile report shows new cases down 18%

The latest state profile report shows that Missouri remains at high levels of COVID-19 infection. According to the report, the number of new cases decreased by 18% compared to last week to 212 cases per 100,000 people.

The report shows that Missouri had 12,982 new cases of COVID-19 in the week of September 24th.

The report also shows that 271 inhabitants have died from the coronavirus, an increase of 46% over the previous week.

All counties have red zones or high levels of infection, with the exception of the four counties of Scotland, Pratt, Davies and Lynn. Scottish County is blue (low transmission level). The other three counties are in the Orange (substantial infection level) zone.

More than 57% of Missouri residents over the age of 18 have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, and more than 47% are considered to be fully vaccinated.

More than 95% of coronavirus cases are reportedly considered delta mutants.

According to the report, 35 hospitals are addressing staff shortages, accounting for 29% of hospitals in the state. Currently, seven hospitals are addressing supply shortages, accounting for 6 percent of all hospitals.

Vaccination rates have fallen slightly, with 22,504 people over the age of 18 starting vaccination last week. This is 23% lower than the previous report. 2957 12-17 people started the vaccine last week. This is 22.1% lower than the previous report.

Boone County reports 38 new cases of coronavirus. 31 residents are hospitalized

There are currently 438 active cases in the county, down 4 from Monday. The county currently has a reported total of 24,485 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 23,894 cases excluded from quarantine.

Boone County is ranked 10th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases decreased by 26.6% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 6.6%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

The health department hospital status is green, with 72 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals, 31 of whom are Boone County residents. Of these, 18 are in the intensive care unit and 12 are on ventilator.

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard 102,085 residents reportedly received their first vaccination in Boon County, and 92,298 Boon County residents reported that they had completed vaccination. Boone County has the second highest proportion of county residents in Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 56.6% of the vaccine. The largest county in the state is St. Louis County, with 58.4%.

Boone County is the third in the state, with 51.1% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Louis County is the first county in the state and 52.3% of its population has been vaccinated. In Joplin, 55.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 49.8%. Callaway County is third with 45%.

Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department September 28 Dashboard

NS Columbia Public School Report active coronavirus and quarantine cases daily on their website.

The district reported a rate of 30.114 days per 10,000 on Sunday.

CPS reports that there are currently no staff in three district facilities (one elementary school and two high schools) due to COVID-19. One (0.3%) in elementary school and two (0.3%) in high school tested positive for coronavirus. The district has two primary school staff currently isolated for COVID.

The district reports 29 district facilities currently out of students due to the coronavirus. 18 out of 21 elementary schools, 6 out of 7 junior high schools, 3 out of 4 high schools, and 2 facilities throughout the district were affected.

The number of students who tested positive for COVID-19 was 32, an increase of 1 from Monday. The district reports that 17 elementary school students, 6 junior high school students, 8 high school students, and one of the district’s entire facilities test positive for the coronavirus.

The number of students requiring quarantine due to the coronavirus is 176, a decrease of 20 from Monday. The district reports that 119 elementary school students are currently in quarantine, 24 in junior high school, 34 in high school, and three in other district facilities.

Cole County reports six new coronavirus-related deaths. Total 161

NS Coal County Health Department Over the weekend, 20 new cases of coronavirus were reported.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,898 resident cases and 284 long-term care facility resident cases. This is a total of 11,182 cases in the county.

Cole County has reported 161 deaths from the coronavirus. The county reported the deaths of five new residents and new deaths from residents living in one long-term care facility.

NS Missouri Health and Senior Services Department We reviewed the death certificate on Monday and added 136 deaths to the state total. The deaths of six people in Cole County were part of a death certificate update. Cole County Health Department spokesman Christie Campbell states that the deaths occurred between August 18th and September 14th.

Cole County is the county with the highest number of coronavirus infections per capita in the past week and is ranked 54th in the state. Cases have decreased by 17.9% compared to last week. According to the county inspection rate is 8.1%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Approximately 49.8% of the county started the first dose of the vaccine and reported that 45.5% of the county’s population was completely vaccinated.

NS Jefferson City School District Students reported two new cases of coronavirus, and staff did not report new cases.

The district reports seven active cases of students.

The district reports 10 close contacts for students and 1 close contact for staff.

Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, PCR testing added 1,115 new cases. This is below the state’s average of 1,186 PCR cases per day.

COVID-19 Dashboard, Missouri, September 28.

Additional positive tests confirmed 673,964 coronavirus PCR cases across the state.

according to State Health Department, Another 439 cases were found by antigen testing. At least 141,331 people tested positive for COVID-19 with that test.

Missouri’s 7-day positive rate dropped to 9.1% on Tuesday

The State Department of Health has added 141 new virus-related deaths. Authorities said a weekly check of the death certificate found 136 deaths.

At least 11,473 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Missouri.

State-wide hospitals reported 1,614 COVID-19 admissions. About 294 of those patients use ventilators.

More than 2.9 million Mizurians have completed the coronavirus vaccination process, according to the State Department of Health.

This is 47.5% of Missouri’s population.