New COVID restrictions imposed on eastern Fraser Valley to encourage vaccination – Williams Lake Tribune





State health officials imposed a series of new restrictions on the eastern Fraser Valley community on Tuesday (September 28). Dr. Bonnie Henry goes into effect soon and has not been vaccinated to attend both social gatherings and organized rallies in all small communities in Abbotsford, Agassiz, Harrison, Hope, Chilliwack, Mission, and Fraser East Health Delivery Area. He said there are strict restrictions on individuals receiving vaccinations. Henry said these rules were due to unvaccinated COVID patients burdening local hospitals, including recent outbreaks at the Chiliwak facility. "Not only are people with COVID stressed by the challenges of the ICU, but people in other conditions are postponing surgery or not receiving the care they need," she said. .. "We now need to take action to increase immunization rates and reduce infection rates in high-risk environments in our communities." Cases in the eastern Fraser Valley are higher than in other parts of Lower Mainland, ranging from 25 per 100,000 in the low-end Central Abbotsford to 40 per 100,000 in the high-end Agus size / Harrison. In contrast, only South Langley Township, Brookswood / Murrayville, and Downtown Eastside have a case rate of about 20. The Fraser East region is also lagging behind in vaccination. Hope, Chilliwack, Mission, Agassiz / Harrison and Abbotsford are at the bottom of the Fraser Health list, with Hope fully vaccinated in only 66% of the eligible population and 75% in Abbotsford. In other parts of Lower Mainland, immunization rates are not less than 78%. Indoor social gatherings are limited to the addition of 5 people or 1 household. Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 times unless all are fully vaccinated. Events held indoors are limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, unless everyone is vaccinated. Indoor ticketing events (including movies and sporting events) Indoor fitness facilities and indoor adult sports require full vaccination of everyone, not partially as in other parts of BC, to participate. .. Outdoor adult sports are limited to 50 participants unless all are fully vaccinated. Henry said the event must maintain a contact list for all participants in addition to having a COVID safety plan. Workplaces where Henry said there was an increase in COVID cases in the state require a COVID safety plan, if the individual is behind a barrier, alone in a room, or "safe physical distance."

