Covid: Some people may be better protected from coronavirus due to genes, studies find





Some people may be better protected COVID-19 Because of those genes, research suggests. However, scientists warn that new variants of the coronavirus can learn to circumvent the protection provided by these genes. Studies show that the antiviral response is better for those who have a more protective “prenylated” version of the OAS1 gene, while others have a version that does not detect the virus. New variants that learn to avoid genetic protection from being “substantially more pathogenic and contagious in unvaccinated populations,” according to experts. Researchers say that the prenylation of fat molecules to proteins allows the prenylated OAS1 to “find” and “warn” the invading virus. Studies found that inpatients who had a prenylated version of the gene were generally better protected from severe Covid-19, which was “a key component of the defensive antiviral response.” It suggests that. Researchers also found that patients with “bad” forms of OAS1 were about 1.6 times more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or die, and the level of serious illness was significantly higher. .. The study, which protects prenylated dsRNA sensors from severe Covid-19, was published in the journal Science and led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Virus Research Center. Horseshoe bats, believed to be the source of Covid-19, lost this protective gene 55 million years ago, according to scientists, so the coronavirus did not need to be adapted to evade defense. bottom. Professor Sam Wilson of the University of Glasgow’s Center for Virus Research said: Coronavirus: What You Need to Know-How are jab parents aged 15 to 15 separated? “Cross-species transmission to humans has exposed the virus Sars-CoV-2 to a new repertoire of antiviral defenses, some of which may not know how to avoid it,” Wilson said. The professor said. “Our study shows that the coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak in 2003 learned to evade prenylated OAS1. “If the Sars-CoV-2 variants learn the same tricks, in the unvaccinated population, they are substantially more pathogenic and can be transmitted. “This increases the need to continuously monitor the emergence of new Sars-CoV-2 variants.” This research was primarily funded by the Medical Research Council, Welcome, and the UK Institute for Research and Innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-09-28/some-people-may-be-better-protected-against-covid-due-to-genes-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

