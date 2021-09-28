Are you worried about your heart health during a pandemic?This is what you need to know





With work from a family culture that was prevalent during the pandemic, people began to lead an overly sedentary life. Doctors feel that this can increase the risk of heart disease. City doctors also say that according to global statistics, about one in three people with COVID-19 have cardiovascular disease, which is the most common underlying disease. On the occasion of World Heart Day (September 29th), we talked to doctors to understand this … Changes that people have to make to make sure they have less heart problems Everyone knows that eating habits and lifestyles can cause heart disease, so we also understand that improving eating habits and lifestyles can help reduce the risk of heart disease.



Dr. Charan Lanjewar, an interventional cardiologist and honorary consultant at Global Hospital, said: Avoid fruits, junk foods (empty calorie foods), maintain proper hydration, avoid alcohol, smoke, or use tobacco products. Achieving an active routine by including daily exercise or at least 30 minutes of fast walking helps reduce the risk of heart disease. Mental stress is also important and is a newly recognized risk. Managing mental risk through meditation, yoga, or counseling (if needed) is also essential. ” Challenge one face with post-covid heart problems



“Covid-19 infection causes inflammation of blood vessels, which causes blood clots and causes heart problems. Anamu Golandaz, a clinical nutritionist at Macina Hospital, said that the risk of heart attack increases the level of inflammation in the body. , Due to the stress that the heart faces during such a critical period, it rises after coviding. ”



Dr. Charan adds: “The most common post-cardiac heart symptoms are palpitations due to sinus tachycardia (fast heartbeat) and bradycardia (slow heartbeat). Often up to one-fifth of patients due to inflammation that causes heart failure. Can damage the heart to varying degrees (myocarditis). Also, pulmonary blood vessels (pulmonary embolism), leg blood vessels (deep vein thrombosis), cardiovascular (causing heart attack), cerebrovascular (causing heart attack) There is also a risk of blood clots forming in various parts of the circulatory system, such as causing a stroke. NS. ” Essential lifestyle changes needed



Anam, a clinical dietitian, says it helps to follow an overall healthy eating pattern. “Emphasis on a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, skinless poultry and fish, nuts and legumes, non-tropical vegetable oils in our daily diet. Also, saturated fats, transfats, cholesterol and sodium. , Limit lean meats, sweets, and sugar-sweetened drinks. ”Doctors say eating foods rich in antioxidants and eliminating sweets is also an important step. Dr. Charan says he needs to increase his daily physical activity hours to address this increased risk. “Exercise, or at least an active walk, can give you clues from online fitness training videos, virtual training, and more. Regular meditation and some form of yoga can help you manage your mental stress. People tend to eat more while at home, causing weight gain and increasing risk, so you should also pay attention to work-related changes in eating habits from your family culture. Healthy diet and lifestyle. Patterns help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, heart attack, stroke, peripheral arterial disease / necrosis. Freedom from chronic diseases also improves quality of life, “he said. say. Women and cardiovascular disease



According to doctors, women at different stages of life are more susceptible to different cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Mukes Gupta, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Le Nest Hospital, said: “Because hormones have a direct effect on the cardiovascular system, the relationship between the heart and hormones plays a major role in women’s health. PCOS-Unbalanced hormones in young women cause polycystic ovary syndrome and type 2 diabetes Abdominal obesity is also associated with PCOD patients. Menopausal-menopausal women reduce ovarian estrogen production, which was protective in reproductive-age women, and thus the heart. Increased likelihood of illness. Pregnancy-Heart disease during pregnancy is a major cause of illness and can even have adverse consequences for mothers. Symptoms such as high blood pressure and pregnancy diabetes can develop during pregnancy. There is sex. ”

To-do list for people with pre-heart problems

• Timely follow-up with their treating doctor for regular heart examinations.

・ Listen to your doctor and take your medicine regularly.

・ Follow the advice and follow the exercise prescription.

・ Abstinence of addiction to alcohol, smoking and tobacco products.

· Managing mental / psychological stress at work or at home with the help of meditation / yoga or counseling (if needed). Symptoms of heart disease

・ Chest pain

・ Shortness of breath / shortness of breath during rest or exercise

・ Palpitations and feeling of heartbeat

・ Unexplained loss of consciousness or lightheadedness

・ Swelling of legs Incorporating a healthy lifestyle from an early age will help prevent all types of heart disease at a later date. A healthy heart is a happy heart, so let’s swear to take care of ourselves on the day of the heart of this world …

