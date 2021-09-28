The incidence of COVID in NJ schools increases to 39. The total number of staff and student cases will double in a week.





New jersey school COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to the latest number of state dashboards, Tuesday outbreaks have increased to 39, while the total number of students, teachers and staff has doubled to 219 in a week. Outbreak — This is defined as: Three or more unrelated people were positive after being infected with the virus at school — Includes a single outbreak in Passaic County that has infected 50 staff and students. It is unknown how many students and school staff have been positive since the beginning of the school year. The state’s definition of school outbreaks is narrowly defined to include only cases of three or more coronavirus infections that may be associated with school infections through contact tracing. The New Jersey Department of Health does not publicly report all positive tests for staff and students, but some districts provide that information locally on their website. The district will report the data to local health authorities to warn students who are considered “close contact” or who test positive. Cases related to extracurricular activities such as school sports team practice or social gatherings involving multiple students from the same school. Last week, the state reported 23 outbreaks and 102 infections between staff and students.New jersey Over 1 million COVIDs-19 On Tuesday, the 18th month of the pandemic. State officials do not disclose details about the name of the school in which it occurred or how students and teachers caught the virus at school, despite COVID prevention measures, including the obligation for almost everyone in the school to wear a mask. Schools in New Jersey do not need to publish the number of students or teachers who report being infected with the virus. The outbreaks and cases in the school as of Tuesday are: Mercer County: 6 outbreaks of 30 in total

Atlantic County: A total of 16 5 outbreaks

Monmouth County: A total of 23 5 outbreaks

Essex County: 4 outbreaks of 16 in total

Bergen County: 3 outbreaks including 15

Camden County: 2 outbreaks including 6

Cumberland County: 2 outbreaks including 12

Hudson County: 2 outbreaks including 9

Somerset County: 2 outbreaks including 14

Morris County: 2 outbreaks including 8

Passaic County: 1 outbreak including 50

Gloucester County: 1 outbreak including 7

Sussex County: 1 outbreak of 4 cases in total

Cape May County: 1 outbreak including 3

Hunterdon County: 1 outbreak including 3

Union County: 1 outbreak including 3 There are no school outbreaks in Burlington, Middlesex, Ocean, Salem, and Warren counties. Last year, there were 281 school outbreaks in New Jersey and 1,263 positive tests among students, teachers and school staff. State COVID-19 Dashboard.. However, the definition of “school outbreak” has changed. Last year, the state defined a school outbreak as a case where two or more students, teachers, or school staff were infected with the virus at school. According to state officials, this year the definition was changed to three or more students, depending on how the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts school outbreaks. Incidence includes only if contact tracers believe that people have caught the virus at school. It does not include students, teachers, or school staff who test positive, but is believed to have been infected with the virus during other activities at home or outside of school. Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com.. NJ Advance Media staff writer Kelly Heyboer contributed to this report. Jeff Goldblum may reach at jeff_gold[email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/education/2021/09/number-of-covid-school-outbreaks-increases-to-39-total-staff-student-cases-double-in-1-week.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos