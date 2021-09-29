West Nile virus in Arizona killed 10 people in September

As of September 27, the West Nile virus killed 10 people this month, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Health.

Most of the deaths occur in Maricopa County,According to ADHS spokeswoman Tom Herrmann, the first person died in early September.

Until August 1st, there were 0 to 3 new ones Weekly reported casesIn arizona, According to ADHS data.. Confirmed cases doubled from 2 to 4 in the first week of August and peaked at 24 to 25 weeks in late August and early September.

Herrmann said cases that appear in ADHS data can be delayed due to the time it takes to report and investigate.People who get sick may take a week before the test and the results will take an additional 2-3 hoursA few days before it was reported. ADHS may then take days or two to count cases, as medical records are checked and tests are checked as needed.

The three largest counties in Arizona have the most cases so far.98 cases were confirmed in Maricopa County, with 46 possibilitiesAs of Monday. Nine cases were confirmed in Pinal County, with 14 possible cases. In Pima County, three were identified and one was possible.

“The West Nile virus was first seen in Maricopa County in 2003, and at that time we have never seen more mosquitoes infected with the virus than we see this year,” said Maricopa County. Said in an email newsletter on September 20th.

Pinal County is about half the size of Pima, but more cases have been reported.

“Here in Pinal County, there are 22 cases under public health surveillance, which is much higher than usual because the average number of cases since 2016 is 5 per season,” said the county. Said in the September 23rd email newsletter.

There are several factors that can contribute to the difference in county numbers.

“The county may have residents seeking varying amounts of care and healthcare providers who test and report cases more or less than in other counties. In Pima County, there may be more than reported. There can be many cases, “writes Herrmann. Email to the Republic of Arizona.

Elderly people are more likely to get West Nile virus

On the other hand, in counties with high cases, there may be many West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes and elderly people at high risk of getting sick.

People over the age of 60 who have certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease, are at increased risk of serious illness, Harman said.

Also, men seem to be more likely to get the virus than women, but I don’t know why ADHS is so prevalent.

1 in 5 people have symptoms. The most common symptoms are like the flu, such as fever, headache, body aches, and weakness.

Severe illness affects the central nervous system. Symptoms include neck stiffness, brain inflammation, and meningitis.

Herman said the number of cases could increase this year as well.

“The West Nile virus season can last until the end of October in Arizona.”He said.

