Child dies after being infected with brain-eating amoeba in Texas Splash Pad





Naegleria fowleri is often found in fresh hot water such as soils, lakes, rivers and hot springs. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ). It can also be found in poorly maintained and non-chlorinated pools.

According to the CDC, the organism infects humans when water containing amoeba enters the body through the nose. The Naegleria fowleri amoeba then travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys brain tissue. CDC says.

According to a news release, city and county officials were notified of the child’s condition by the hospital on September 5. The County Health Department has begun an investigation to identify two possible causes of exposure to amoeba: family homes in Tarrant County and Don Mizan Himerpark Splash Pad in Arlington. According to a news release, the city immediately closed its splash pad and, with great care, closed the other three public splash pads for the rest of the year. On September 24, according to a news release, the CDC determined that children were likely exposed to organisms with a splash pad after testing the presence of active Naegleria fowleri amoeba in park water samples. Did. “It hurts me. I’m a father of four and a grandfather of five children between the ages of two and seven. I can’t imagine having to bury a child or such a grandchild.” Said Jim Ross, Mayor of Arlington. CNN series KTVT. The city’s drinking water was uncontaminated, the news release said. The splash pad is said to be equipped with a backflow prevention device designed to isolate the facility’s water system. Low chlorine levels are likely to be a factor The city of Arlington conducted a survey on splash pad maintenance, equipment, and water quality inspection procedures. According to a news release, city officials decided that water quality test data needed to be improved and sometimes did not perform the test before employees opened the splash pad. “We have identified a gap in our daily inspection program,” Deputy Mayor Remuel Randolph said in a news release. “These gaps failed to meet the splash pad maintenance standards. We have confirmed that the system is working properly and are city, county, and state standards.” According to a news release, two Splash Pad records, including Don Mizan Himmer Park, show that employees do not consistently record or even perform the water quality tests required before the facility opens daily. I didn’t. The test includes checking for chlorine, which is used as a disinfectant. According to a news release, a log review found that chlorination measurements were not recorded for two of the three days the child visited the park in late August and early September. “According to the document, the chlorine disinfection level two days before the child’s last visit was acceptable,” the release said. “But the following documented reading, done the day after the child’s visit, shows that the chlorine disinfection level was below the minimum requirement and additional chlorine was added to the water system.” According to the CDC, it takes about 5 days after infection before the initial symptoms of primary amebic meningoencephalitis appear. Early symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. According to the CDC, the disease progresses rapidly and usually dies 1 to 18 days after the onset of symptoms. Negrelia faureli infections are rare, the CDC says. According to the CDC, 34 infections were reported in the United States between 2010 and 2019. Of these, 30 were infected with recreational water, 3 were infected after nasal irrigation with contaminated tap water, and 1 was contaminated tap water used in the backyard Slip’N Slide. I was infected with. last year, A 6-year-old boy from Lake Jackson, Texas, has died After signing a brain-eating amoeba found in the water of the Splash Fountain where the boy played. In 2019, A 10-year-old Texas girl died after fighting a brain-eating amoeba More than a week. She probably signed it while swimming on the Brazos River near Waco and Lake Whitney, CNN-affiliated KWTX reported.

CNN’s Amir Vera and Lauren M. Johnson contributed to this report.

