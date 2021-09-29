Health
What Parents Should Know About Data Pfizer Submitted to the FDA
- Pfizer and BioNTech will formally request urgent approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the coming weeks.
- The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved for people over the age of 16 and can be used urgently in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.
- Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that they had no serious side effects during vaccine trials between the ages of 5 and 11.
Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have submitted initial data for the COVID-19 vaccine trial in children aged 5 to 11 to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The two companies will formally request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for vaccines used in this age group within the next few weeks, they said. statement..
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved for people over the age of 16 and is available to adolescents aged 12 to 15 under the EUA.
Last week, the company Release result From Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials showing that the vaccine is safe and produces a “strong” immune response in children aged 5-11 years.
The study included 2,268 children from the United States and several other countries. They were vaccinated twice, about every 21 days.
The dose used in the study (10 micrograms) is one-third of the dose used for people over the age of 12.
Researchers measured the child’s immune response by examining the levels of neutralizing antibodies in the blood.
“These results (the first results from an important trial of the COVID-19 vaccine in this age group) are from the previous Pfizer-BioNTech in people aged 16 to 25 years who were immunized at a dose of 30 micrograms. It was comparable to the results recorded in the study. ” statement..
They plan to submit complete Phase 3 study data to scientifically peer-reviewed publications.
Once the FDA has obtained complete data from Phase 2 and 3 trials, FDA scientists will carefully consider it.
After that, the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Board Will meet It then recommends whether the vaccine should be approved between the ages of 5 and 11.
Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that they had no serious side effects during vaccine trials in this age group.
However, the FDA and its advisory board look for potential concerns that the company may not have identified.
One of these is inflammation of the heart —
Most often, it occurs in young men after the second dose.
Dr. Christina Johns, Pediatrician and Senior Medical Advisor PM PediatricsSaid that it is important to consider the risk of heart inflammation.
“So far, the risk of myocarditis due to COVID-19 infection in the elderly [adolescent] Age groups seem to be more important than vaccines, “she said.
In addition, most cases of heart inflammation after vaccination are mild and people recover quickly with treatment.
“Them [older] The kids are doing well, “she said. “So if we see this side effect in a younger age group, I expect it to follow a similar course.”
If the FDA issues an EUA for vaccines in this age group, the Vaccine Commission of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to discuss whether to recommend its use.
If these reviews go smoothly, younger children May start taking Around Halloween.
Results from Pfizer’s vaccine trials in children aged 6 months to 4 years Later this year At the earliest.
The results of Moderna’s pediatric trials are also expected at about the same time.
