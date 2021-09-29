What Parents Should Know About Data Pfizer Submitted to the FDA

Pfizer and BioNTech will formally request urgent approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved for people over the age of 16 and can be used urgently in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that they had no serious side effects during vaccine trials between the ages of 5 and 11.

Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have submitted initial data for the COVID-19 vaccine trial in children aged 5 to 11 to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The two companies will formally request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for vaccines used in this age group within the next few weeks, they said. statement..

Last week, the company Release result From Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials showing that the vaccine is safe and produces a “strong” immune response in children aged 5-11 years.

The study included 2,268 children from the United States and several other countries. They were vaccinated twice, about every 21 days.

The dose used in the study (10 micrograms) is one-third of the dose used for people over the age of 12.

Researchers measured the child’s immune response by examining the levels of neutralizing antibodies in the blood.

“These results (the first results from an important trial of the COVID-19 vaccine in this age group) are from the previous Pfizer-BioNTech in people aged 16 to 25 years who were immunized at a dose of 30 micrograms. It was comparable to the results recorded in the study. ” statement..

They plan to submit complete Phase 3 study data to scientifically peer-reviewed publications.