Why the hesitation of the COVID-19 vaccine slowly disappears
- Researchers report that about one-third of those who hesitated to get the COVID-19 vaccine last year are now more aggressively vaccinated.
- Another poll shows that the surge in delta variants, increased hospitalizations, and the personal knowledge of those with COVID-19 were the main factors in persuading people to vaccinate. ..
- Experts point out that there are differences between those who are “anti-vaccine” and those who are hesitant about the vaccine.
About one-third of those who were hesitant to get vaccinated in 2020 are now willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
NS
“Vaccine hesitation has diminished, but inequality in receipt remains. There is a clear public health opportunity to convert higher vaccination motivation into successful vaccination,” the study authors write. I have.
Survey participants were surveyed between August 9, 2020 and December 8, 2020, and were surveyed again between March 2, 2021 and April 21, 2021.
Of those who reported hesitation in the vaccine in the first study, 32% reported that they had been vaccinated at least once in the follow-up study.
Another 37% said they were more likely to be vaccinated in the near future, and 32% said they were less likely to be vaccinated.
NS Kaiser Family Foundation Poll Several reasons for the increase in vaccination announced today have been revealed.
In their study, 39% of people vaccinated after June 1 said the surge in Delta variants motivated them to take shots. Another 38% said hospital overcrowding convinced them, and another 36% reported that they knew someone who was seriously ill or died after the onset of COVID-19.
Dr. William SchaffnerInfectious disease experts at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee said the results of the JAMA study were not surprising.
“This generally reflects the trend seen in the United States. Over the past two months, people who were previously hesitant or skeptical have started accepting vaccinations, which is steadily continuing.” Said Schaffner. I told Healthline.
“The arrival of the Delta variant really means that the virus has also spread to rural areas … and people are seeing their neighbors and friends being hospitalized with serious illness. “He added. “This slowly convinces people that COVID-19 is not a myth.”
Now about 184 million People in the United States are fully vaccinated, accounting for just over 55% of the total population of the United States and 66% of adults. About 77% of adults take at least one dose.
Dr. Dean A. BloombergThe head of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Childrens Hospital said the hesitation for the COVID-19 vaccine could be due, at least in part, to false information disseminated online.
“Most of it has to do with the false information that people have expressed disapproval of the vaccine,” he told Healthline. “They talk about side effects that may not really be true [or] Concerns that may not be true. “
“For example, I’ve heard stories about how vaccines affect people’s childbirth, but there’s no scientific evidence for that,” he said.
“Usually these claims have the core of the truth to make them sound valid, but most of the claims are invalid and not true,” Bloomberg said. “Smallpox vaccine has been hesitant in the West since it was developed in the late 18th century and has existed for hundreds of years, but nowadays it is certainly stronger. It’s social media. It is amplified by many false claims made with. “
According to a JAMA study, baseline vaccine motivation was higher for those with a bachelor’s or graduate degree than those with a lower education level.
Schaffner said this reflects the division of the United States.
“It reflects the great gap in our country … more conservative people tend to receive less education. More educated people gather in more accepted cities, and I think there is generally more science acceptance and approval in more education, “he said.
According to Schaffner, uneducated people generally have less exposure to science.
“They are unaware of it and are wary,” he explained. “”[The study] A significant proportion of the population is still uncertain about being vaccinated, indicating that it remains the number one public health issue. “
Bloomberg said it was never too late to be vaccinated, as Delta variants continue to spread across the country.
“Given that the highly contagious delta mutant is the predominant strain in the United States at this point in the pandemic, somehow if it has not been vaccinated and has not yet been infected. You will get infected. Everyone will get some partial immunity. It is much safer to get it in a vaccine and in a controlled way, “he explained.
Bloomberg said there is a difference between hesitating a vaccine and taking an anti-vaccine.
He argues that those who are completely opposed to vaccination will demonize everything about all kinds of vaccines, denying that COVID-19 is a problem.
People who are hesitant about the vaccine are more likely to have been vaccinated in their lives and may be afraid of certain aspects of the vaccine.
“They are people who may be asking for additional information,” he said. “Everyone has their own concerns. It’s a good idea to talk to your healthcare provider or a trusted healthcare provider before looking for information from a trusted source such as the CDC. [and] FDA. “
When talking to people who are hesitant about vaccines, Schaffner said it is important not to criticize those who are suspicious.
“The first thing I always tell people is not to look down on the vaccines hesitating,” he said. “I think you have to admit hesitation and skepticism. The need for information is valid.”
“Now we’ve answered virtually every question well, but after acknowledging it, what are their particular concerns, and are they interested in discussing those particular concerns? I need to ask you, “he explained.
“Providing information is fundamental. Psychologists have told us that information is rarely enough to change behavior. Not only people’s thinking, but also people’s thinking. [how they] Feel about the subject. They have to be comfortable and reassuring, “Schaffner added.
