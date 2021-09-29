Oregon officials have released vaccine booster guidelines as COVID-19 trends vary across different parts of the state.





Governor Kate Brown and the state’s Supreme Health Authority said Tuesday that the state is on a promising path, reducing cases of COVID-19 and making vaccine boosters available to some of the state’s most vulnerable people. Stated. At the same time, the virus continues to pose significant challenges to the state’s health system, especially in parts of eastern Oregon. The virus epidemic appears to slow again in western Oregon, but the central and eastern parts of the less vaccinated states suffer from the rapid epidemic of delta mutants. Hospitals continue to report overwhelming patients, and schools are addressing outbreak and quarantine challenges. Throughout the state, hospitalizations dropped from a peak of over 1,100 on September 1st to 877 today. Test positive rates dropped from 12% to 8.9%, with new cases dropping 10% last week in the state, followed by falls in the third week. “There is still a long way to go, but things seem to be getting better and better,” said the governor. Public health officials have warned that the decline in cases and the tendency to be hospitalized are vulnerable and can change as people change their behavior. Under questions from reporters, health officials acknowledged that stubbornly high cases are of particular concern in eastern Oregon — could increase following the recent conclusions of the Pendleton Roundup. number. Mr Brown said he had “serious concerns” about the surge in COVID-19 cases in eastern Oregon. As of Tuesday, there were only about half a dozen ICU beds available on the eastern side of the Cascade Range. “We are making really tough choices right now,” Brown said. “A vaccinated workforce that can survive the COVID surge and continue to work, as is likely to be seen in the Pendleton Roundup, or an unvaccinated workforce that has been depleted by quarantine or disease.” Public health officials also shared information about the Oregon group that was the subject of Pfizer’s booster shots.It’s CDC decision Amend the emergency use authorization granted to Pfizer to allow a single booster dose to those who received a Pfizer shot at least 6 months ago. In line with the CDC recommendations, these groups include people over the age of 65, people living in long-term care facilities, and certain people. Fundamental medical condition, And people at high risk of viral exposure and infection due to their occupation. The officially qualified occupational groups are: Health care workers

First responders-including firefighters and police

Teachers, school support staff, nursery teachers

Food and agricultural workers

Postal worker

Corrective worker

Manufacturing worker

Public transport workers

Grocery worker Because Oregon prioritized older people and educated workers in their first vaccination, people in these groups are more likely to receive their first injection at least 6 months ago and qualify as boosters. Rachel Banks, director of public health at the Oregon Department of Health, said Oregon relies on the broad definition of “healthcare workers” used during the deployment of the first vaccine. Hospital food service and housekeeping staff, workers treating high-risk patients with outpatient drug use treatment programs, people working in non-urgent medical transport or hospitals, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are all Physer boosters. Qualified.In oregon “Anyone who fits into these original categories and was vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine more than 6 months ago is eligible today,” Banks said. OHA estimates that 400,000 doses in state-wide inventories, or supplies for two to four weeks, have nearly doubled, and that 300,000 people are now eligible for Pfizer boosters. OPB’s Kristian Foden-Vencil contributed to this story.

