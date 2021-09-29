Quebec Offers Third COVID-19 Vaccine to Long-Term Care Facilities, Elderly Homes

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Tuesday that state public health officials would give a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs), private elderly homes (RPAs) and family members. Announced that it is recommended. Or intermediate housing (RI-RTF).

He said the state does not currently recommend that people living outside these types of facilities receive a third dose.

“As the situation progresses, we wait for expert recommendations for people of other ages and at home,” Duvet said.

Duvet said the recommended interval to get a third vaccination is 6 months, and most people in this category were vaccinated in March or April, so it’s okay.

He said booster doses will be rolled out at the same time as the annual influenza vaccine campaign, starting with CHSLD in late October and moving to RPA and RI-RTF in November.

He said decisions were being made in response to the increasing number of cases at these institutions.

“Despite excellent vaccination rates, we have transitioned from about 10 active cases in early September in the past month and now have 140 active cases in CHSLD, RPA, and RI-RTF. “Dubé said.

The people who take care of them are particularly vulnerable and will benefit most from booster shots, Dube said. (Lars Hugberg / Canadian Press)

He said the data show that “elderly people, vulnerable people, and people with chronic illnesses are less responsive to vaccines over time.”

“Given that the administration of booster immunization is not adversely affected, we will continue this vaccination,” he said.

Dubé said boosters are a precautionary measure, affecting 220,000 people in the state. There are 40,000 for CHSLD, 140,000 for RPA, and another 40,000 for RI-RTF.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Director of the State’s Public Health Department, has made an administrative decision to begin administering doses to residents of these three environments, based on recommendations from the Quebec Immunity Commission.

The United States is promoting boosters for people over the age of 65

The announcement will be made the day after US President Joe Biden (78) publicly receives the booster shot.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have recommended a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Americans over the age of 65 and approved it for others with existing medical conditions or high-risk work environments. ..

But the aggressive American push to boosters caused anger at the World Health Organization and some aid groups before many poor countries could even provide the first dose to the most vulnerable. .. Shot to release supply for global vaccination efforts.

View | Biden answers questions while getting boosters:

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shots US President Joe Biden answered a question from a reporter while taking a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. 1:27

Mr Duvet, who spoke on Tuesday, said Quebec is currently not following US leadership due to different epidemiological conditions in Quebec. The United States imposed an interval of only 28 days between doses, compared to Canada’s up to four months delay, which may have limited efficacy, he said.

“If so [the second dose] If it is too early, the effect of the second dose will be lost, “says Dubé.

“The data show that the intervals were too short and those people need to be re-vaccinated.”

In response to a question about the ethics of giving a third dose when the population is not adequately vaccinated in some countries, Aruda said this concern affects government decision-making. rice field.

He said that so far, receiving boosters is only a small part of the most vulnerable people.

“We are not giving everyone a dose,” he said.

Beverly Pannier, a resident of the Maimonides Center for the Elderly in Montreal, told CBC News that he welcomed the idea of ​​taking a booster shot, especially after someone in her residence tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“I think it’s a very good idea,” said Spanier, who already has a COVID-19. “Now I’m worried that if I start getting sick again and the shots I’m given wear out, I’ll be in trouble.”

Spaniers are also worried about infections among residents who do not comply with government-imposed health measures.

“I see too many of our inhabitants in the hallways together, without masks and without social distance,” she said. “I think we need an inspector to go through and check through these dwellings.”

Dr. Sophie Chan oversees 15 long-term care centers on behalf of CIUSSS duCenter-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal. (CBC)

Dr. Sophane, who oversees 15 long-term care centers within the territory of community health authorities in Montreal Center South, said he found it worthwhile to administer booster shots to caregivers.

“In that sense, it’s probably additional protection, as there are data showing that a third dose can reduce infections and reduce the severity of the disease,” Zhang said.

She said that many residents of public or private elderly homes may already be at a disadvantage due to their age and existing health conditions.

“We know that older people have a weaker immune response and are less responsive to vaccine doses than the general population because of multiple illnesses, and some small outbreaks are beginning to appear. Here and there, you can see why this decision is behind, “she said.

Zhang added that for now, he thinks it’s too early to start thinking about giving booster shots to everyone else.

At the end of August, the Quebec Immunization Commission (CIQ) announced that it would recommend a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with weakened immunity or undergoing dialysis.

The state public health laboratory, INSPQ, states that a second dose may not be sufficient and additional doses should be considered as an enhancement to the basic immunization.

This measure affected about 1-2 percent of the population, including those who received organ transplants and those who received chemotherapy.