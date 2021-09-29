Colorado Children’s Hospital Acted as Pfizer’s Largest Registration Site COVID Vaccine Trial in Children 5-11 Years – CBS Denver





Aurora, Colorado. (CBS4) NS? ?? ?? ?? Pfizer is seeking FDA approval to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 and older, making Colorado Children’s Hospital one of the world’s leading healthcare providers to help provide vaccination data. It is one. Childrenâ ???? s Hospital in Aurora has served as the largest registration site for Pfizer exams for children ages 5-11 worldwide for several months. From late June to early July, 252 patients were enrolled in the study. Dr. Lalit Bajaj, a pediatric emergency physician and Chief Quality and Outcome Officer at Childrens Hospital, Colorado, said: read more: Denver Weather: Cool temperatures settle quickly In a study at the Childrenâ ???? s hospital, one in three children was given a placebo. The results have been submitted to Pfizer and participants have not yet been blinded. However, in preliminary data, Dr. Bajaj said the Pfizer vaccine has proven to be effective in the younger age group. “The dose of 10 micrograms, which is one-third of the dose used for children over the age of 12, produced a great immune response,” Bajaj told Dillon Thomas of CBS4. Bajaj said the symptoms experienced after administration adequately reflected the symptoms experienced by adults with the Pfizer vaccine. Some people have no symptoms, while others experience fatigue, headaches, arm pain, and fever. Due to the worldwide proliferation of COVID-19 cases, many children are also infected with the virus, especially in the Delta variant. read more: Opening Statement Begins with Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Trial of 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash “This variant of the Delta is highly contagious and causes children to get sick, which has hospitalized far more children than in the early days of the pandemic,” said Bajaj. Pfizer does not disclose the final data to the Children’s Hospital staff or the public. However, the data is expected to be released within days or weeks. As a child health expert, Bajaj said he believes the data will ultimately support vaccination of children over the age of five. The benefits of being vaccinated outweigh the risks. But that’s from the data we know. We haven’t seen the 5 to 11 data yet, “says Bajaj. There is a serious risk of not being vaccinated. If we are really trying to figure out the infection of this virus, I think it is important to extend this vaccine to the childhood age group. Bajaj said some people are already hesitant when it comes to vaccination of children, even among adults who support the vaccine. Bajaj said hesitation was natural. He advised parents to talk to their doctor or pediatrician if they had any concerns before vaccination of their child when the Pfizer vaccine was approved. Other news: Grouse Fire: Hundreds of people remained evacuated after a wildfire broke out near a house in Summit County and a new evacuation was ordered Pfizer vaccines over the age of 5 may be available by the end of October. Bajaj believed that Moderna would be available in groups by the end of the year.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/09/28/covid-vaccine-children-hospital-colorado-pfizer-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos