BC chooses to oppose the obligation to use K-3 masks as the number of COVID-19 cases in children increases “dramatically”.

In British Columbia, there are “many other” protective layers, so students from kindergarten to third grade do not need to wear masks while in school.

State Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responded to media questions about masks at a press conference on Tuesday: “Our school still has many layers of protection, and masking is one of those layers.” Said. school.

BC requires only 4th to 12th grade students to wear masks, not lower grade students. However, as many schools deal with exposures and populations of COVID-19 cases, parents and educators have recently asked parents and educators about the need to mask young students, a demographic of the unvaccinated population. Is increasing.

On Monday, the Vancouver School Board resolved to require masks for students of all grades, making the district the first state to implement such requirements.

The decision not to implement extensive mask mandates throughout the state follows the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. report Schools in two of Arizona’s most populous counties are more likely to experience a coronavirus outbreak in the absence of masking requirements at the beginning of the school year, compared to schools that required universal masking on the first day. He said it was twice as expensive.

“I don’t think we can directly compare the report from the CDC, which looked at communities and schools without mask obligations, with other protective factors,” Henry said in response to the report on Tuesday. ..

COVID-19 testing in children has increased “dramatically”

Henry’s comment was issued at the end of the 40-minute press conference, where she briefly touched on concerns about cases of coronavirus in children and school.

“The number of children in each age group (5-11, 12-17) diagnosed with COVID-19 has increased compared to what was seen during the pandemic process last week,” she said. rice field. ..

A top BC doctor said the number of children being tested for COVID-19 has “dramatically increased” since school was reopened three weeks ago.

“That’s what we expected,” she said. “I saw it last year as well.

In fact, Henry said in the last three weeks, the state has changed from about 100 children per day being tested for COVID-19 to more than 500 children per day.

“It tells us that we are seeing school-aged children suffering from an illness that leads them to be tested, and that the tests have gone up very dramatically. “She added. “Most of the time, test positive rates are low or low, but one area we still see high is in children aged 5 to 11 years, about 5 to 10 percent.”

Henry said that while the number of cases increased, the number of tests remained unchanged, and the positive rate decreased even in older children and children aged 0-4 years who were protected by vaccination. He added that. She also said that the case rate of school-age children is increasing preschool in both inland and northern health areas.

“This reflects the immunization rates in these communities and the fact that these communities are infected with the virus. Of course, it affects families and also affects children. This has been converted to a child in a school environment that tested positive. COVID-19, “said Henry.

In areas with high immunization rates, such as the Vancouver coast and island health areas, Henry said the prevalence of school-age children was “low and stable.”

“There was an increase in some key areas, especially in some of Fraser Health and Island Health,” she added later. “Northern Vancouver Island and central Vancouver Island have very high testing rates, showing an increase in these school-aged children who are not yet eligible for vaccination, but are now leveling off with positive rates. increase.”

All this means that the prevalence of school-age children is reflected in the broader immunization rates in the community. She also said that vaccinated people are much better protected from the virus, but that among all unvaccinated people, the incidence of people under the age of 11 is low.

“In all age groups, those who have not yet been vaccinated show a much higher infection rate than those who are protected by the immunization we have, and all who have not been vaccinated. The rate of cases between the ages of 0 and 11 is low in the population, “the group,” she said.

