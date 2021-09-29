Have you ever seen a post claiming that the FDA “acknowledged” that the COVID vaccine kills people?It’s completely wrong

Members of the General made unsubstantiated claims during public public comments at the FDA Advisory Board’s public hearing, which was livestreamed on September 17. COVID-19 vaccine They are killing at least two people for everyone they save. An online anti-vaccination group seized comments, claiming that the FDA panel itself “acknowledged this” fact. “

Misleading videos and posts are widely shared by conservative Facebook groups.

Here is the real fact:

Claim: Food and Drug Administration experts have revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine is killing at least two people for everyone they save.

Fact: FDA experts didn’t say this and strongly refuted this false allegation in an email to the Associated Press.

Speakers not affiliated with the FDA issued these statements at a public hearing of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Board on September 17.

NS Panel consisting of 15 members Of outside experts 8-hour streaming conference make Recommendations About the use of booster immunization of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

A few days after the meeting, social media users and bloggers began misrepresenting some statements from Live Stream to FDA panelists when they were actually made by independent speakers during public comments.

“FDA panel members say the COVID vaccine is killing more than it saves during the Youtube live stream,” read the headline of a blog post widely shared by the conservative Facebook group.

But this unfounded claim was actually from Steve Kirsch, an independent speaker unrelated to the FDA, the YouTube video of the conference. show..

FDA spokesman Abby Capobianco confirmed that none of the comments in the public hearing session came from FDA employees or members of the advisory board. She said the FDA would not screen speaker statements about the public hearing portion of the conference.

To support his claim, Kirsch referred to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a database operated by the CDC and FDA, for unconfirmed reports of adverse events occurring after vaccination.But the VAERS system Do not decide Whether the vaccine caused the reported event.

The FDA requires healthcare providers to report deaths after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, “even if it is unclear if the vaccine is the cause.” According to the FDA, more than 380 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the United States, and deaths after vaccination are rarely reported.

On the other hand, studies show that the COVID-19 vaccine Safe When Very effective For the prevention of severe COVID-19 disease and death.I also have a vaccine Continued to provide strong protection For highly contagious delta variants.

Kirsch did not respond to the request for comment.

Another widely shared online post falsely claimed by the FDA Advisory Board that “unvaccinated people are more educated about vaccines than most vaccinated people,” experts said. Said that the concerns of vaccination opponents cannot be disproved. However, the Vaccine Advisory Board also did not make those statements.

Similar comments were made by Dr. Joseph B. Freyman, a New Orleans emergency physician, during the hearing of the conference. Fraiman confirmed to AP that he was not part of the FDA or Vaccine Advisory Board and told AP that some of his wording had changed and was no longer in the context of online posting.

In his comment to the Commission, he urged the FDA to pursue a larger booster vaccine trial that he claimed would help counter vaccine hesitation.

A few days after the meeting on September 17th, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has decided on Thursday People over the age of 65, nursing home residents, and people over the age of 50 with chronic health problems should be provided with a COVID-19 vaccine booster 6 months after the last dose of Pfizer. ..

— Ali Swenson, Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp of Atlanta and Terrence Fraser of New York contributed the report.