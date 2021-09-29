Health
How to explain depression
Depression is not easy to explain. This condition can deprive you of the desire to connect with others and keep looking for words to explain the emptiness inside.
This article provides a simple strategy that may help explain what you are experiencing to people who may not have been there. It also provides ideas for getting support in the midst of depression.
David Rosmarin, PhD, ABPP, Founder Anxiety Center Associate Professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School has worked with individuals and families affected by depression and other mental health conditions. His advice, after all, is that you don’t have to be the one who explains your depression to others.
You are an expert in your feelings. No one, even your therapist, knows better than you about your experience of depression. However, if the task of explaining symptoms and answering questions feels burdensome, you can ask for help. Health professionals are trained and experienced in educating their families.
“People with depression are usually not the best people to explain it,” says Dr. Rosmarin. “It’s hard enough to explain depression when firing on all cylinders. If not, it’s a good idea to give relatives the opportunity to talk to someone on the clinical team.”
In fact, there is a good one
The emotional depth of depression can be difficult to convey to those who have never experienced it. All you have to do is observe your thoughts and feelings and explain as much as you can.
“Try to explain without being angry, critical, or aggressive,” Rosmarin advises. If your feelings are too overwhelming to share, use organizational prints or online educational tools such as: American Psychiatric Association or American Anxiety and Depression Association..Statistics and Infographic It may be useful.
You can also look at online videos that explain how people feel about experiencing depression. Once you find something that suits you, you can share it with the people in your circle.
Some people find it helpful to practice difficult conversations before interacting with their family. If you find role-playing to help clarify, prepare, and build self-confidence, Rosmarin recommends practicing with an expert rather than a friend.
Before you start a conversation with someone How to feel depressionThink about what you want to achieve in the conversation. Is there anything specific you want or shouldn’t do for others? Do you need specific types of support? Identifying your goals in advance can help you generate reasonable expectations.
Rosmarin says,Dear manStrategy developed in Dialectical behavior therapy.. Each letter of the phrase “DEARMAN” represents a communication technique.
- explanation. Explain the facts without feelings or judgments.
- Limited express.. Use the self-centered “I feel” statement to express your feelings about the situation.
- Insist. Ask what you need and what you need in a simple and straightforward way.
- Strengthen.. Emphasize the importance of relationships and remind them how valuable they are to you.
- Keep in mind.. Try to stay in the present moment without bringing out the past or worrying about the future.
- Looks confident.. Use your posture, voice tone, and facial expressions to convey your self-esteem (even if you feel anxious).
- negotiation.. If you can’t do what you need, work with others to find alternatives that may work.
It may not be necessary to explain depression to young children, says Rosmarin. They may not be aware of any changes in your mood or behavior.On the other hand, older children and teens question..
How appropriate it is to explain will probably depend on how mature your child is. If you’re co-parenting, your partner may be the perfect person to explain what you’re struggling with. If you are the only parent, “I want to be there for you more than I can now. It’s not your fault.”
The important message to convey is that your struggle is not the fault of your child.
“It’s important to keep expectations down,” says Rosmarin. “Not everyone needs to understand depression. Think about what would happen if you didn’t.”
He proposes these strategies to deal with when mutual understanding does not occur immediately:
- Know who your allies are.
- If you need more support, create a new companion.
- Contact someone who has experienced it before.
If you lack the understanding and support of the people closest to you, consider exploring resources in your religious community or support group.
“If it doesn’t work at first, don’t give up trying to explain it,” says Rosmarin. “When talking about depression, when it doesn’t work as well as you think, it can create some distance between you and the people you care about. When people feel misunderstood, depression May aggravate the symptoms of. “
Such discussions can be time consuming and gradual. If you can put up with yourself and others, your communication may be better in the long run.
When thinking about how depression feels to you, ask yourself the following:
- How does depression affect my body and how do I feel physically?
- How does depression affect my thinking?
- How does depression affect concentration and memory?
- How does depression affect my relationship?
- How does depression affect my sense of spirituality and connection?
Depression has different effects on people. Knowing your own symptoms can help you explain them to those who care about you.It can also help you
Words are not always necessary to describe depression. For centuries, people have used art, music, dance, photography, film, poetry, and other means to capture their experiences.
You may be a professional artist. Or maybe you’re a beginner looking for a way to express your feelings. In any case, creatively explaining depression is more than just a communication strategy.
Stigma. Several
Malaise. Common symptoms of depression are fatigue, tiredness, and wrinkles. When you’re exhausted, you may not have the energy to work on the task of explaining your feelings to others.
isolation. Depression often makes people want to withdraw.Struggling to connect and confide with others can cause symptoms of depression
Cognitive effect.. Depression makes it difficult to think clearly. In one
Individual differences.. If you are reluctant to talk about your feelings, being open about depression may seem unnatural to you.Expert National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry Gender also suggests that it can affect how comfortable you are talking about depression.
Depression can be difficult to explain. Your symptoms may differ from those of others. And you may or may not feel comfortable sharing your feelings with the people around you.
If you work with a therapist or psychiatrist, you can ask for help educating the people of your life. If you are co-parenting, it may be helpful for your partner to explain to your child. Alternatively, you can use materials from trusted sources.
Before talking about depression, think about your goals and expectations. Also, think about how to take care of yourself if the conversation doesn’t go as planned.
Your experience of depression is valid and unique. How to describe it in words, art, or other forms of expression is a matter of personal choice.
