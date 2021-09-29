COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Recommended for Caregivers, says National Advisory Board

The Canadian Vaccine Advisory Board recommends that seniors in Canada living in long-term care facilities and other community care facilities should obtain a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Residents of such locations, including elderly housing with care and living support facilities, are at high risk of COVID-19 infection due to their daily interactions with other residents and staff, a national advisory on immunity. The Commission (NACI) said. Updated guidance released online Tuesday.

“They are also at increased risk of serious illness due to age and underlying illness.”

The recommendation states that the rise of the more contagious delta mutants is one of the reasons for providing maximum protection to people with vulnerable population living environments.

The time elapsed since the resident received the first vaccination is a recommended factor. Older people may be “less persistent in their response to vaccines and past infections than younger adults.”

“When the vaccine was first approved, older Canadians living in a collective living environment were prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, so many people are early in the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Completed the inoculation series and left more time to decline if it occurred, “NACI said.

Mother and daughter will be waiting at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for caregivers in March 2021. The Canadian Immunization Advisory Board wants to prevent the weakening of immunity of vulnerable residents through booster shots. (Mitsui Evan / CBC)

Many long-term care residents have shortened the interval between the first COVID-19 shots, based on the manufacturer’s guidance. The Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) dosing interval was 21 days and the Moderna (Spikevax) dosing interval was 28 days.

According to NACI, current evidence suggests that the longer the dosing interval, the higher the immune response, so the initial schedule was “a more rapid decline in protection, including for mutant strains of concern.” May have contributed to.

Potential signs of weakened immunity in long-term care facilities

Dr. Allison Mack, a medical microbiologist and infectious disease expert at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, has data suggesting that immunity may be weakened among long-term care residents. He said he welcomed NACI’s recommendations.

McGeer is the lead author Recent preprint research (Meaning not yet peer-reviewed) It found that the level of neutralizing antibody response to coronavirus was much lower among long-term care residents compared to the staff who cared for them. ..

After the announcement of NACI, McGeer told CBC News that booster shots are likely to be useful.

A nursing home in Ontario has already begun administration of boosters, and her group will study what happens in their demographics.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Allison McGear said that doing everything possible to prevent outbreaks in long-term care facilities, including providing booster shots, not only keeps residents healthy, but also lives. He said it was also essential to protect the quality of life. (Mitsui Evan / CBC)

“This is our opportunity to make sure we are doing everything we can. [to protect long-term care residents]”McGear said.

In addition to preventing serious illness and death, the goal of providing as much protection as possible is to return residents to isolation and prevent outbreaks in long-term care facilities that have a significant impact on quality of life.

According to experts, boosters are not yet needed for all older people

Dr. Samil Singha, director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital and University Health Network Hospital in Toronto, also praised the move to provide caregivers with booster shots.

He wanted to see the recommendations come out sooner, but Shinha said NACI was right to make it unique to people living in long-term care and other collective living environments. ..

At this time, he said, it is not necessary to apply the recent US recommendation that everyone over the age of 65 be eligible for booster shots in Canada.

“It’s about the degree of risk,” Shinha said.

Evidence of weakened immunity, risks of group life, including contact with health care workers who may not be vaccinated, and because people living in long-term care facilities are usually in serious health. There is the fact that you are there. He said all the reasons why booster shots are a good idea for older people living in those environments.

The next group that needs booster shot approval must be older people who rely on home care, Shinha said. They share many of the same risk factors as those who live in long-term care, such as serious health problems and multiple caregivers. Go in and out.

“Many older people in the community are actually relatively healthy. [same] Degree of risk “.

He said it was important to “very measure” the decision as to who would get the booster shot.

“One-third of the world’s population has not even received the first dose of the vaccine,” Sinha said. “The longer the other population that has not even received a single dose, the greater the risk of new mutations and new mutations in the entire world population.”

Shinha said it poses a greater risk to most people than not taking booster shots.

NACI said in its guidance that recommending booster shots for long-term care residents is not the same as recommending a third dose as part of the first vaccination schedule.

“The purpose of boosters is to restore protection that may have diminished over time in individuals who responded appropriately to the primary vaccine series,” the advisory board said.

This is different from the recommendations made by NACI about two weeks ago for moderate to severe. Canadians with weakened immunity.. According to NACI, people with weakened immunity should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine three times as part of their standard immune schedule. This is because a sufficient immune response may not be obtained for two doses in the first place.