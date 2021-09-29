BCCOVID-19 Pandemic Update | British Columbia News





As of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 87.8% (4,068,060) of qualified individuals aged 12 years and older in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 80.6% (3,736,540) received the second dose. increase. In addition, 88.3% (3,818,166) of eligible adults in British Columbia received the first dose and 81.4% (3,521,271) received the second dose. BC has reported 652 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 185,432 cases reported in the state. Note: Due to delayed data updates, the total and number of new cases are tentative and will be confirmed as soon as they are confirmed. There were 5,992 COVID-19 activity cases in the state, and 177,113 people who tested positive recovered. Of the active cases, 316 are hospitalized and 141 are in the intensive care unit. The rest are self-quarantining and recovering at home. Note: Yesterday’s Critical Care COVID-19 Confirmed Census was updated from 141 to 142 (updated from Island Health). Note: The number of intensive care units is a subset of the total within the hospital. They do not add to the number of people in the hospital. The new / active cases are: Fraser Health’s 219 new cases Total number of active cases: 2,249

70 New Cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

162 new cases of interior health Total number of active cases: 1,176

117 new cases of Northern Health

Island Health 82 new cases

Two new cases of people living outside Canada In the last 24 hours, two new deaths (Island Health) have been reported, bringing the total to 1,942. There were three new outbreaks at Village by the Station (Island Health), Willingdon Care Center (Fraser Health), and Wrinch Memorial Hospital (Northern Health). An outbreak was declared at Fort St. John Hospital (Northern Health). There are a total of 22 active outbreaks, including: Long Term Care: Willingdon Care Center, Westminster House, Mennoteras East, Residence Immissions, Magnolia Gardens (Fraser Health), Arbut Scare Center, Louis Briar Home and Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health), Village at Milk Creek – 2nd Floor , Cottonwoods Care Center, Kamloops Seniors Village, Hillside Village, The Hamlets at Westsyde, Joseph Creek Care Village, Overlander (Interior Health), Wrinch Memorial Hospital, Jubilee Lodge (Northern Health), Village by the Station, Victoria Chinatown Care Center (Island) health)

Acute treatment: None

Independent Living or Independent Living: Sunset Manners, Lake Hallmark (Fraser Health), Hardy View Lodge (Interior Health), Cooper Place (Vancouver Coastal Health) If available, information about school outbreaks will be posted online.

www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures.. From September 20th to 26th, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 72.2% of cases.

From September 13th to 26th, they accounted for 82.5% of hospitalizations. Last week’s case (September 20-26) – Total 5,012

Unvaccinated: 3,263 (65.1%)

Partial vaccination: 357 (7.1%)

Complete vaccination: 1,392 (27.8%) Inpatients for the last 2 weeks (September 13-26) – 360 total

Unvaccinated: 269 (74.7%)

Partial vaccination: 28 (7.8%)

Complete vaccination: 63 (17.5%) Last week, age-adjusted number of cases per 100,000 population (September 20-26)

Unvaccinated: 296.0

Partial vaccination: 93.1

Complete vaccination: 34.7 Cases hospitalized per 100,000 population for the past two weeks after age adjustment (September 13-26)

Unvaccinated: 40.0

Partial vaccination: 11.1

Complete vaccination: 1.5 After considering age, unvaccinated people are 26.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people. Since December 2020, the state has received 7,812,228 COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. learn more: See below for how BC counts daily COVID-19 cases in hospitals. https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844 For more information on BC Vaccine Cards and how to access them, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html See below for health measures in the Northern Health area. https://stories.northernhealth.ca/news/new-health-measures-introduced-northern-health-region For the August 31, 2021 modeling presentation, please visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/8-31_PHO_modelling.pdf For state health officials’ orders for masks in public indoor environments, visit the following website: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25217 For an announcement on August 12, 2021 regarding the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for long-term care workers, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143 See below for Central Okanagan health measures. https://www.interiorhealth.ca/AboutUs/MediaCentre/NewsReleases/Documents/IB_COVID_Outbreak_6%20August.pdf See the BC Center for Disease Control (BCCDC) Weekly Data Summary for breakthrough cases. http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard. http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data

or: www.bccdc.ca For information on how to register for immunization or receive a second dose, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register Also https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2 For BC restart plans, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/restart See below for state health official orders and guidance. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-New coronavirus See below for guidance on restrictions. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions Latest updates including case count, prevention, risk, and search for a test center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/

Or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter. See below for COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information.

