New Zealand is not yet infected with the flu-this is the problem

Usually, more than 200,000 kiwis get the flu each year, but only a handful of cases have been detected since January.Photo / Attachment

New Zealand is not yet virtually infected with the flu, and virologists say it could be a headache for the medical system alongside Covid-19 when the border finally reopens, according to surveillance. Is that there is.

Generally, more than 200,000 New Zealanders get the flu each year, and at least 500 die from the flu. That’s 2% of all fatalities, more than the annual road toll.

But last year, influenza incidence was dramatically crushed by 99.9% due to the effects of border closures, national blockades, record influenza vaccinations, and circuit disruptions from other measures to prevent Covid-19. It was done.

Dr. Suhoan, an ESR virologist, said no flu outbreaks or outbreaks have been reported during this winter, and the trend of flu outbreaks continues to be low.

Since January 1st, only 5 cases have been confirmed by ESR, mainly among travelers returning from abroad.

New Zealand’s second blockade has also reduced the spread of other respiratory viruses and infectious diseases nationwide.

Latest report from Well Kiwis ResearchTracking influenza in children in the Wellington area since 2019 has shown that cases of rhinovirus and other viruses that cause the common cold plummeted between August and September.

The incidence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which caused a national outbreak this year, dropped from about 40 Wellington cases to zero in the latest number during the week of July.

Nationwide ESR Weekly Report Weekly RSV cases were shown to decrease from nearly 1000 in midwinter to just over 40 earlier this month.

Scientists suggest that the early RSV surge was likely due to the resumption of Trans-Tasman travel. Australia fought off-season outbreaks in February and March, and last year’s blockade caused children to lose most of their natural immunity.

Dr. Jema Geogegan, a virologist at the University of Otago, said the reintroduction of influenza into New Zealand, where the global travel ban has been relaxed, could have equally serious consequences.

Dr. Jema Geogegan, a virologist at the University of Otago.Photo / Attachment

One study by Australian and Hong Kong researchers, and Just published prior to peer reviewFound that influenza strains continue to disappear globally under pressure to combat Covid-19, but viruses still circulating in selected hotspots could cause future epidemics there is.

Heterogeneity in Covid-19 vaccination rates and ongoing public health interventions can delay the global resurgence of individual influenza strains, thereby opening up the possibility of competition among those that still exist. Showed to delay.

“Therefore, immunity weakens over time in all age groups, which can exacerbate the severity of the upcoming flu season,” the study authors said.

Geoghegan added that, like RSV, children had little protective immunity because they had not been previously exposed to the virus. Children under the age of two would not have been infected at all.

“Therefore, it’s likely to be very serious, and it also affects trying to predict how to make a vaccine,” she said.

“Every year, a certain amount of strains make up the vaccine, and they are usually predicted based on the circulating strains.

“It will be really difficult to make an effective vaccine due to lack of information.”

She added that influenza is not the only problem facing our health care system in reopened New Zealand, but multiple infectious diseases (perhaps Covid-19) are all increasing the burden. ..

Meanwhile, Huang said it is now important for kiwis experiencing flu-like illnesses to follow public health advice, including being tested for coronavirus.