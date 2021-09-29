Pfizer and BioNTech submit data on vaccines for children ages 5-11





Washington — Pfizer and BioNTech Announced on Tuesday Submitting data to the Food and Drug Administration that the two companies have shown that the coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11 years. The two companies have filed a formal request with regulators, stating that they will allow pediatric vaccines to be given in the United States within the next few weeks. Similar requests will be submitted to European regulators and other countries. The announcement, announced when US schools reopened in the turbulent waves of highly contagious delta mutants, brought many parents one step closer to the potential of their children’s coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, was asked when vaccines would be granted for children on Tuesday and said he didn’t want to stay ahead of regulators.

“It’s not appropriate to comment on how long it will take the FDA to review the data,” Dr. Bourla said. exterior At the Atlantic Festival hosted by The Atlantic Magazine. “They should take as much time as they think they are appropriate for them.” As he suggests that some health authorities are possible, the approval around Halloween is “It’s one of the options, and it’s up to the FDA,” he added. Just a week ago, Pfizer and BioNTech announced favorable results from clinical trials with more than 2,200 participants in that age group. The FDA says it will analyze the data as soon as possible. Dr. Peter Marks, the authority’s top vaccine regulator, said Said recently Without “surprise,” approval could be obtained “in weeks, not months,” after a company submits data. The two companies said last week that the vaccine was shown to be safe and effective at low doses in children aged 5 to 11 years, worried that returning to face-to-face education would put them at risk. Gave hope to parents of the infection. Has been updated September 28, 2021, 8:06 EST About 28 million In the United States, children between the ages of 5 and 11 are vaccinated, far more than 17 million between the ages of 12 and 15. Vaccinated in May.. However, it is not clear how many young cohorts will be vaccinated. Vaccinations for older children have been delayed.In the United States, only about 43% of children aged 12 to 15 years are fully vaccinated, while 67% of adults According to federal data..

While many remain enthusiastic about vaccination of their children, polls suggest that some parents have appointments.Research Published last month by Kaiser Family Foundation Twenty-six percent of parents of children aged 5 to 11 found that they would vaccinate their children “as soon as the age group was allowed to vaccinate,” and 40% “waited” for how the vaccine would work. Look at it, “said 25%. They will not vaccinate their children at all. Studies show that unvaccinated children infected with the coronavirus tend not to get seriously ill, and some parents wonder if the risk of the new vaccine outweighs the benefits. And some parents who are vaccinated themselves Expressing concern About relatively small Child exam size About the lack of data on the long-term safety of shots. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are rarely associated with heart disease myocarditis, especially inflammation of the heart muscle of young men. Concerns about its potential side effects may be alleviated by the low doses that children are set to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

