U.S. Coronavirus: Winters with two threats, Covid-19 and the flu, require adjustments in daily life, said a former FDA commissioner.





“As the coronavirus settles into a more seasonal pattern, the two threats of this pathogen and the influenza that circulates each winter will grow unbearably for society,” said a former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner. Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNN’s Jacques Topper. “I think we have to readjust our lives.”

The Covid-19 case is caused by a more contagious variant of Delta, but Gottlieb said last week that this could be the last major wave of infection the country is seeing. .. But it depends on enough people to get protection from either infection or vaccination, he added.

Currently, 55.8% of the US population is fully vaccinated against the virus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .. And while experts don’t know exactly what percentage it will be, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the “majority” would need to be vaccinated to control spread.

“What do you do when you don’t know the number? Immunize as many people as possible as soon as possible and as quickly as possible. You need to focus on this, not on a specific number.” National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Forch, the director of the White House, said at the Covid-19 briefing at the White House.

Implemented by some companies, workplaces and schools Vaccine obligation For customers, employees and students who want to manage their spreads. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC News on Monday. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Vaccine Monitor, the general public disagrees about vaccine obligations for common employers, but most support vaccination obligations for health care workers, teachers, civil servants, and college students. I am. Published on Tuesday .. As Covid-19 eventually evolved into a seasonal event, Gottlieb said schools and workplaces had to change. “We need to improve indoor air filtration and quality. People will wear masks. I think it’s an option,” he said. “Probably trying to reduce the density of offices in the winter to reduce risk. Perhaps we will move meetings that may be held in the winter to fall (or) spring.” “We are too happy with the spread of respiratory illness in winter,” he said. “The two threats of influenza and Covid are so widespread that we can no longer enjoy their complacency.” No application for vaccine approval for children has been submitted yet The rate of new Covid-19 infections reported in the United States is increasing among children, and health professionals hope that vaccines for children will be available soon. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported on Monday 206,864 new cases of Covid-19 among children during the week ending September 23. Accounts for 27% of all cases Reported nationwide. Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday that they submitted Covid-19 vaccine data for children aged 5 to 11 to the FDA for initial review, but did not formally submit a request for an emergency use authorization. “This is typical of rolling submissions that submit available data,” Gottlieb, who is on Pfizer’s board of directors, told CNN. Once all the data has been submitted, Pfizer will ask the FDA for an emergency use authorization. Gottlieb said he believed it would happen “soon.” When the FDA gives a green light, the United States is ready to vaccinate younger children, said US surgeon president Dr. Vivek Murthy on Tuesday. “The FDA’s top priority is to get the Covid vaccine for the population, especially our children,” he said. However, it is unclear whether families will choose to participate in vaccination of their children extensively. In an Axios-Ipsos poll released Tuesday, parents aged 5 to 11 have different opinions about vaccination of their children, 44% are more likely to be vaccinated and 42% are vaccinated. They say they are unlikely to do it. Booster with the potential to expand There is some debate about vaccine boosters, but Fauci expects them to be part of the official vaccine series. A booster dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is now available to people over the age of 65 and to some adults with underlying illness or at high risk of infection. When asked about people who don’t meet the criteria for getting booster doses, Forch told NBC News, “That’s right, and because we’re dealing with moving targets. Come on, boosters. Let’s get it. “ Health experts are also investigating whether the first person to be vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson can get a Pfizer booster before the company releases its own vaccine. Data assessing the safety and efficacy of mixing different brands of Covid-19 vaccines will be released shortly and will be submitted to the FDA for review, Fauci said Tuesday.

