Die from gas after drinking too much 22-year-old Coca-Cola





A 22-year-old man from China buys 1.5 liters of Coca-Cola (pictured is a 2 liter bottle) … [+] Only 10 minutes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Flatulence is not the worst thing that can happen when you have a lot of gas. In fact, flatulence may be the best. Case report published in a medical journal Clinical and research in hepatology and gastroenterology.. Showed how the accumulation of gas in your intestines can be silenced When Deadly. In a case report, a team from Beijing Chaoyang Hospital in China and the Metropolitan Medical College (ShaochengLyu, Fangfei Wang, QiangHe) found out what happened after a 22-year-old man in China drank 1.5 liters of coca cola in just 10 minutes. explained. Now, drinking so much soda in such a short period of time is usually not a good idea. Carbonating soda can inflate things and is not a good way to do it. As a result, the air trapped in the gut may explode and feel like one of the hot-air balloon characters at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. “Bat” usually has a solution to this problem, which rhymes with “art”. You can flatulence your way to the other side, releasing air from your gut through its release valve, so to speak, lovingly known as your anus. Such a flatulence shot can say goodbye to other people in the same room as your fullness. Prior to dropping the soda, the man was relatively healthy and no existing medical condition was known. Not surprisingly, he soon began to suffer from a feeling of fullness and severe upper abdominal pain. The case report did not elaborate on the history of his flatulence, but it was clear that he was unable to flatulence due to his gas accumulation. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Four hours after such abdominal symptoms, the man arrived at the emergency room. An abdominal CT scan showed that he certainly had a lot of gas. But all the gas wasn’t trapped in his gut. No, pressure pushed air into his intestinal wall and his portal vein. The portal vein is the blood vessel that carries blood from the digestive tract, gallbladder, pancreas, and spleen to the liver. It is not good to have air in the portal vein. It is actually known as a “sign of death.” As you can imagine, most terms that include the word “death” are not positive, except for Death Cab for Cutie. I don’t want my doctor to say, “Oh, I checked out everything except the” signs of death. ” Portal gas can block blood flow to the liver, depleting the liver of oxygen and causing the liver. Tissue to die. CT revealed signs that his liver was not getting enough blood flow. The doctor urgently expelled air from his intestines and tried to give him water and treatment to reduce inflammation and protect the liver. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough. Eventually, the patient’s blood pressure dropped and he died tragically. If you’re really thirsty, choose plain water instead of soda. (Photo: Getty)

This is to be careful not to drink soda too early. When the gas builds up, the gut can look like a balloon animal, which is uncomfortable for you and the people around you. If you’re really hot and thirsty, it’s better to drink plain water than something like soda. Take your time, even when drinking regular water. Choking or drowning is not a good thing, but you may no longer feel thirsty.

