A woman in Box Elder County is the 137th COVID death in northern Utah – Cash Valley Daily





A woman in Box Elder County, aged 45-64, was one of 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in Utah during a pandemic to 2,905. is. She is the 137th dead in northern Utah. UDOH has also reported 1,130 new coronavirus infections across the state since Monday. It adds to the state’s 505,004 positive cases since the outbreak. There are 65 new cases in Cash County, Box Elder County, and Rich County, with a total of 27,371 cases in northern Utah. A total of 25,881 northern Utains are reported to have fully recovered, and 1,231 in the area were hospitalized during a pandemic. Throughout the state, 581 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, five less than Monday, of which 213 are in the intensive care unit, one more than Monday. The total number of hospitalizations in Utah since the pandemic began has been 22,017. UDOH is 5.8 times more likely to die of COVID-19, 7.6 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times more likely to be tested positive for COVID in the last 28 days. I reported that it was twice as expensive. 19 more than vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Utahn is over 1,677,000. The State Department of Health was unable to update vaccination data on Tuesday due to a database error. Since Monday, 7,637 Utahn have been tested. This means that more than 3.43 million people have been tested and a total of nearly 6.2 million tests have been performed in the last 19 months. The seven-day average of new Utah positive tests has dropped to 1,330 per day. The new 7-day moving average of “people over people” positive rate dropped to 13.7%, while the 7-day moving average of “test over test” positive rate increased to 9.8%. Idaho’s latest COVID update shows 2,830 coronavirus deaths, with a new total of 253,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state. The new number of cases in the three southeastern Idaho counties includes a total of 1,456 positive cases in Franklin County, 586 in Bear Lake County, and 453 in Oneida County.









