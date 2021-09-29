County reports 611 new COVID-19 infections, no new deaths





Posted: Posted September 28, 2021 / 5:41 pm PDT

/ Has been updated: September 28, 2021 / 5:42 pm PDT

San Diego (CNS) – San Diego County Public Health Authorities reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with no new deaths. Data from Tuesday brought the county to a cumulative total of 355,346 cases, but the death toll remained at 4,054. United Airlines begins “separation” from unvaccinated employees

According to state statistics, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals dropped from 387 on Monday to 375, of which 126 were in the intensive care unit. Despite the decline, San Diego County jumped over Riverside County and recorded the second highest COVID-19 hospitalization after Los Angeles County, which reported 892 cases on Tuesday. A total of 15,005 new tests were recorded by the county on Tuesday, with a 3.5% percentage of positive cases over the last 7 days. On Monday, authorities advised thousands of eligible residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is the best way to avoid serious viral symptoms for those who have not yet received a shot. Reminded me. Only those who received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago and meet certain other criteria are eligible. Persons vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna must wait for approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. “COVID-19 vaccines are very effective, but studies have shown that the protection they provide can diminish over time, so people in these groups have boosters. Recommended, “said Dr. Wilmouten, County Public Health Officer. “These San Diegans are at high risk of developing COVID-19 complications even after vaccination and should take booster shots as soon as they qualify.” The CDC recommends that the following groups get boosters: Those over 65 years old.

People over 18 years old who live in a long-term care facility.When

50-64 years old with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Additional groups, including: 18-49 years old in good health.

People between the ages of 18 and 64 who work in professions that work with the general public, such as first responders, educators, grocery workers, and food service workers. Oversight Chairman Nathan Fletcher said the county already outperforms most of the states, one of the highest immunization rates in the country, when it comes to vaccination, and San Diegan is proud of their efforts to fight COVID. I said I should think. 19. According to the latest data, San Diego County has been vaccinated approximately 4.72 million times, with approximately 2.5 million doses, or at least 87.7% of eligible county residents receiving at least one dose. The fully vaccinated county now has more than 2.2 million inhabitants, accounting for about 78.2% of the county’s eligible population. San Diego County overseer Nora Vargas also said South County had an immunization rate of 88.8%, praising these communities. The overall case rate per 100,000 inhabitants of San Diego County is 27.6, 13.0 for fully vaccinated people and 47.3. For fully unvaccinated San Diego. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for children by May 11 may not be available by November

The free COVID-19 vaccine is widely available. They can be found at health providers, pharmacies, community clinics, and county public health centers for people without health providers. For a list of locations and more information, please visit: Coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.



Close modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox5sandiego.com/news/coronavirus/county-reports-611-new-covid-19-infections-no-new-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos