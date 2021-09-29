Covid morning briefing: fake test results are illegal in Wales

This is the morning headline for the coronavirus on Wednesday, September 29, as the Wales government makes plans to make it illegal to forge lateral flow tests to pass the compulsory coronavirus.

The first minister, Mark Drakeford, said that tampering with negative consequences would reveal to people that others would be at risk. Earlier this month he announced plans for a Covid pass in Wales. To access many events and venues from October 11th in Wales, 18+ must present one of these passes. You can read about the plan here.

An NHS pass is required to enter the country.

Night club

Over 500 indoor non-seat events such as concerts and conventions

Outdoor non-seat event for over 4,000 people

Settings and events with more than 10,000 participants

To get a pass, you need to show that you are fully vaccinated or have recently tested negative. However, questions have been raised about whether the plan is enforceable and whether the test results can be forged.

In a question from the first minister in the Welsh parliament, Drakeford admitted that existing immunoflow devices “may be vulnerable to exploitation.” He said the Welsh government’s regulations would be “a criminal offense to deliberately tamper with the results of immunochromatography and reveal to people that doing so would directly endanger others.” rice field. The Senedd will vote next Tuesday if the pass scheme will take effect from October 11th.

Prime Minister “Uneasy” About October Peak

Mark Drakeford also said he “Worried” about the peak of the coronavirus in October.

He told The Senedd on Tuesday: “Coronavirus cases in Wales are not expected to peak until October. I look at those numbers every day. We think this is what they expected.”

Welsh government says it’s working At a pace About vaccination plans under 16 years old Age group with the highest Covid rate in Wales, And Drakeford said he hopes the numbers will “stagnate and hopefully begin to decline.”See the latest Welsh infection and death figures here..look Here their promise regarding vaccination under the age of 15 read more here About the good news hidden by the Welsh soaring headline Covid rate.

Drakeford is from Adam Price, the leader of Prad Camry. The Welsh Labor Party will cancel plans for a meeting in Llandudno in November. Drakeford said: The risk is that you should avoid it.

Details of 12-15 year old vaccine program in Wales revealed

NS Coronavirus vaccine is available to all Welsh people aged 12 to 15 By the end of the half-year of October, the Welsh government confirmed.

A spokeswoman said the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would begin on Monday, October 4, at mass vaccination centers and some schools in this age group.

Continue Advice from four UK Chief Medical Officers He concluded that a comprehensive deployment of vaccines would help reduce educational disruption, but it could not be eliminated. They also claim to reduce the risk of public health hazards from viruses that are still prevalent in most Welsh communities. Children under the age of 16 have the highest Covid infection rate in Wales.look Click here for details..

A spokesman for the Government of Wales said, “We have already begun inviting children between the ages of 12 and 15 to vaccinate, and programs in this age group will begin next week.”

“This happens at a pace where students are invited to the vaccination center in the evenings and weekends after school. We expect all children in this age group to be vaccinated during October. “

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said there is a “mixed model” to provide vaccines and that all health committees primarily invite this age group to vaccination centers. However, some are done at the appropriate school.

“The strength of this model is that it is based on local knowledge and is flexible and agile so that it can be changed according to the situation,” she said.

“Vaccines are not mandatory and people can choose whether or not to vaccinate. There is good information available for children, adolescents and their parents to make decisions about vaccination.

“Parents or parents are asked for their consent. We encourage parents, parents, children and adolescents to discuss vaccination together.”

Head Teacher Explains School Confusion As Covid Rate Rise



Head teacher He explained the “confusion” as the school’s Covid rate increased.

Year-round groups are sent home to learn again remotely, but Head is also working on a shortage of staff and what is called a “failure” in testing and tracing. COVID case It has been confirmed.

Some schools report higher level students absence More than any time in the pandemic so far. Thousands of children have been absent from school for Covid-related reasons since the semester began a few weeks ago.You can read more about it here

Meanwhile, the principal of the elementary school told the group for two years. I don’t go to school due to lack of staff Caused by coronavirus self-isolation rules.

Parents of first- and second-year students at the Gwenfo Church in Wenvoe Elementary School in Wenvoe, Vale of Glamorgan, were informed by the principal of the decision by email shortly before 10 am on Tuesday, September 28. I will come to school on Wednesday and Thursday.

The email stated that the two classes would be sent home with links for online learning and that teachers could be contacted via an online chat service during class hours.

A parent who wanted to remain anonymous criticized the school for sending some of his youngest students home this week. They believe that, unlike older students, they cannot work independently and well.

Vitamin A nasal drops tried for Covid’s sense of smell

A new study will look at whether vitamin A can help people who have lost their sense of smell after taking Covid-19.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) said in a statement that a 12-week “Apollo trial” would treat people who experienced loss of smell or changes in the sense of smell as a result of viral infections with vitamin-containing nasal drops. ..

The university said a study from Germany showed the potential benefits of vitamins, and the team said, “How this treatment helps repair nasal tissue damaged by the virus. Investigate whether it works. “

Researchers hope that the study “will one day help improve the lives of millions of people around the world who suffer from loss of smell.”

This is the result of a study by an international group of olfactory experts published in the International Forum on Allergies & Nasal Sciences in April, advising not to use steroids to treat body loss and suggesting “odor training” instead. Did.

One of the researchers, Professor Carl Philpott of the University of East Anglia at Norwich Medical School, said that “there is little evidence” that steroids can help with the loss of smell, “potential side effects such as fluid retention, high blood pressure, mood swings and behavioral problems. There is. ” “.

Instead, scientists recommended that people who experienced loss of smell smell at least four different odors twice a day for several months.

Professor Philpott states that this method “is aimed at helping neuroplasticity-based recovery: the ability of the brain to reorganize itself to compensate for changes and injuries.”

Those interested in participating in a university vitamin A study will be asked to seek referral to the James Paget Hospital’s Smell and Taste Clinic in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

The study, funded by the National Institute of Health, will begin recruiting participants in December.

