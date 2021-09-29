Milwaukee County authorities continue to skyrocket as a childhood case of COVID-19





Milwaukee (CBS 58)- The new COVID numbers released on Tuesday show that the average number of childhood cases in Milwaukee County is higher than at any other time in the pandemic. County health officials are concerned as childhood cases continue to proliferate. Children now account for one-third of COVID cases in Milwaukee County, a sharp increase from one-fifth just a few months ago. Health experts say returning to school has a significant impact, especially if some schools do not implement certain types of mask requirements. Darren Rausch is a health doctor and director of the Greenfield Health Department. “The risks are real for children and their death toll is low, but the deaths reported in Wisconsin schoolchildren are tragic,” he said. At the weekly COVID briefing on Tuesday, according to Milwaukee County health officials, it is tragic and preventable. According to the latest data, the fastest growth in recent weeks has been especially for school-aged children under the age of 18 in Milwaukee. “The seven-day average of COVID-19 for children in Milwaukee is higher than at any point in the pandemic so far,” Raush said. The overall vaccination rate for children is increasing, but children aged 5-12 are not yet vaccinated. It may change shortly after Pfizer submits research data to the FDA. A formal application for approval is coming soon, and doctors say these children may be vaccinated by the end of October. Some parents are already looking ahead, and children who are about to turn 12 are wondering if they should postpone until they can take the full dose. “My answer would be’protecting children as soon as possible,'” said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor, Milwaukee County. If that means a low dose, it should certainly be fine. “ Doctors also pointed to new data showing that the use of masks in schools has a significant impact on infections and cases. “Schools with strong mask requirements are more likely to have more outbreaks and more cases than schools with stronger mask requirements,” Raush said. The surge in childhood cases is the highest ever in Milwaukee, but not so serious in the suburban community. But health officials say it’s also on the rise there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cbs58.com/news/milwaukee-county-officials-concerned-as-childhood-cases-of-covid-19-keep-spiking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos