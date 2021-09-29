COVID-19 update on Tuesday: 2 dead and 55 cases in Calaveras County.50 in Tuolumne County | News

Health
Two more COVID-19 deaths and 55 new cases were counted in Calaveras County on Tuesday.
The deceased individuals were identified as women in their 40s and men in their 70s. No other information is disclosed regarding the deaths of the two, including their vaccination status.
Due to their death, as of Tuesday, the total for Calaveras County has risen from coronavirus to 73. The county’s public health department does not provide immunization status for people who have died of coronavirus or new cases of COVID-19.
Cori Allen, director of Calaveras Health and Human Services, said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon that 53.2% of the Calaveras population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 27.3 for young people aged 12-17. % Said they were concerned that they were completely vaccinated. Less than half (54.9%) of all states of the same age group.
Also on Tuesday, another 50 new cases of COVID-19 occurred in Tuolumne County, and the ongoing surge in delta variants showed little sign of decline, resulting in a county case rate of 44.9 per 100,000 population. It continued to rise as an example.
As of Tuesday, the Tuolumne County Public Health Service has counted 103 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began early last year. At least 32 of these deaths have occurred since August 1, when cases of delta variants began to surge on Mother Road. Of the 103 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the county, two were fully vaccinated at the time of death and the rest were unvaccinated.
Deaths from unvaccinated individuals in Tuolumne County over the past two months have included people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The two who died after being completely vaccinated were in their 80s and 90s.
Coronavirus deaths in Tuolmi County include Allen Johnson, 68, a former US Forest Department firefighter, and Haley Hurst, 33, a mother of two who worked for the county’s Public Health Department. Years old) is not included yet. Both Hurst and Johnson were completely vaccinated and died outside Tuolumne County.
The average daily new cases in Tuolumne County for the past two weeks increased to 44.9 per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, up from 44.1 on Monday.
A new case in Tuolumne County on Tuesday was identified as six girls and two boys under the age of twelve. Seven girls and two boys between the ages of 12 and 17. Two women and two men between the ages of 18 and 29. 7 women and 5 men in their 30s. One woman and two men in their 40s. Four women in their 50s. One woman and one man in their 60s. One woman in her 70s and five men. And two men in their 80s.
“It contains many reports that are the result of delays in test results from state test sites that we experienced last week,” Tuolumne County Public Health said Monday.
The agency was referencing the largest test site in Tuolumne County at Mother Road Fairgrounds in Sonora. The test site is operated by Logistics Health Incorporated, a subsidiary of OptimServe, a federal medical services contractor paid by California.
LHI Optum Serve contractors may provide test results to those who have been tested at Mother Road Fairgrounds within 48 hours. It may take a week or more to get the test results. Some individuals tested last Tuesday were still waiting for test results this Tuesday.
Calaveras Public Health added 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The agency does not provide age, gender, or vaccination status for new cases or deaths.
“There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” the Tuolumne County Public Health Service said on Tuesday. “Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of the disease and reduce its impact on the health care system.”
In addition, wearing a mask in public, keeping away from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning the surface, and staying home when sick delays the spread of COVID-19. Authorities said Tuesday that it would help.
Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for certain populations, primarily those over the age of 65 and those at high risk, the Tuolmi County Public Health Department said Friday.
Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for booster shots. The agency said it was only intended for people who completed the Pfizer vaccination series at least six months ago.
Local health authorities share the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots.
• Persons aged 65 and over, and residents in long-term care environments, must receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying illness should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People aged 18-49 years with underlying illness receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on individual benefits and risks. I can.
• People between the ages of 18 and 64, who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional settings, should be Pfizer-BioNTech at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. You may receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. About their individual interests and risks.
The county’s Public Health Service states that future clinics and appointments will be accessible on MyTurn. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255. Some pharmacies and healthcare providers also offer vaccinations.
“A recent study found that one in three people over the age of 18 who tested positive for COVID-19 reported at least one symptom two months after the positive test,” Calaveras County said. The Public Health Service said last week. “Prices were high between people over the age of 40 and those in existing condition.”
Symptoms of long-term COVID include fatigue, loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, and pain in muscles and joints, says Calaveras Public Health. The term “long COVID” is used to describe the symptoms that an individual recovering from COVID experiences over a period of weeks to months.
“Full vaccination reduces the risk of serious symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Calaveras Public Health. “People need to be vaccinated regardless of whether they are already infected with COVID. It has not yet been shown how long they are protected from reacquiring COVID after recovering from COVID. Vaccinations can help protect you even if you are already infected with COVID. “
The Calaveras Public Health Mobile Vaccination Van currently offers a free COVID-19 test. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Please bring your health insurance information if you can,” the agency said. “If you are uninsured, the government will pay for your inspection.”
Register to reduce waiting time https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU online. If you do not have access to the internet, you can register on this site.
Tuolumne County’s largest test site in Sonora’s Mother Road Fairgrounds is to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Testing at the Chuolam Veterans Memorial is no longer available.
You can schedule your test appointments online. www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123. If you are symptomatic, you can also have your test done through Adventist Health Rapid Care and the hospital’s emergency department.
The Tuolumne County Public Health Department’s Influenza Vaccination Clinic will be held on October 6th from 9am to 4pm at the Sierra Bible Church off Chuolam Road from 1pm to 4pm on October 13th at Globe. Planned on Land’s main street. The Tuolmi County Public Health Service also provides influenza vaccinations from 8:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesdays. (209) Please call 533-7401 to make a reservation.
Unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, Calaveras County Public Health announced earlier this month, “SARS-CoV-2. Cited a study entitled “Infection and Hospitalization of People Over 16”. By Immunization Status — Los Angeles County, CA, May 1-25, 2021. “
“Full vaccination reduces the risk of serious symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said the department. “Don’t wait. Get vaccinated.”
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID vaccine. Individuals can register for upcoming clinic notifications on MyTurn and schedule appointments. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255. For more information on different ways to get vaccinated in Tuolumne County, please visit: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine online.
If you need to take a test: 5 days after your trip, or close contact with someone outside your family. As soon as symptoms occur; and / or every 14-28 days if working with the general public on a regular basis.
Tests are available below.
• Local health care providers.
• Adventist Health Sonora, first call: (209) 536-5166;
• Mother Road Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora — 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days a week.Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123.
• Twain Heart Pharmacy: Call (209) 586-3225 for information and reservations.
• Groveland Pharmacy: Call (209) 962-5211 for information and bookings.
..
