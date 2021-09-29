Approved Pfizer Booster Shot Opened for Registration by Health Organization





Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration revised the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for a single booster dose. Booster shots, given at least 6 months after the completion of the primary series, were voted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the following individuals: Residents of long-term care facilities over 65 years old

People between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying illness. A complete list of medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness is extensive and can be found at the following URL: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/

People between the ages of 18 and 49 with underlying illness may receive booster immunity based on their personal interests and risks.When

The CDC also provides Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 18-64 years, who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or living conditions, at least 6 months after the primary series, based on the individual. We recommend that you receive a booster vaccination. Profit and risk. Increasing the risk of exposure Occupations and housing settings are very wide and involve people who may spend more time in areas where physical distance is difficult through work or housing, including healthcare professionals, teachers, and most. Includes essential frontline workers. The approval announced last week applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, individuals vaccinated against Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are not eligible for booster shots. The CDC states that it will address these vaccine recommendations as data becomes available. “The FDA and CDC went through a rigorous data review process involving doctors, scientists and key vaccine experts before making this decision,” said Josh Meyerson, medical director of the Northwestern Michigan Department of Health. The doctor says. “Actual data on the long-term efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine, provided by both US and international sources, was taken into account.” Myerson added that the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective — both the first two doses and the current booster shot. These recommendations are separate from the recommendations for additional doses in people who are immunosuppressed due to the underlying medical condition or immunosuppressive drug. People with immunodeficiency should be given an additional mRNA vaccine at any time within 28 days of completing the primary series. Sign up for Pfizer Booster Shot to qualify as a resident and other resident in the jurisdiction of the four counties of Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Ozego in northwestern Michigan. Register with a clinic that offers Pfizer vaccines. A list of clinic dates, times and locations is available on the Health Department website. www.nwhealth.org..

Call the Michigan COVID-19 Hotline (888) 535-6136 for an appointment schedule. “Individuals who are eligible, will benefit from booster shots, or have other questions about vaccines for themselves or their families should consult with their primary care provider,” Myerson said. Stated. The Department of Health in Northwestern Michigan offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics to all local residents and visitors over the age of 12 with advance reservations or simply a stop. Calendar on the Health Department website, www.nwhealth.org, Lists available clinics currently scheduled by October 29th. In addition, the Health Department on Monday reported a total of 172 confirmed COVID-19 cases in four county areas from Friday to Monday, September 24th. On Friday, 53 new cases were reported, including 11 in Antrim, 14 in Charlevoix, 11 in Emmet and 17 in Otsego County, and on Saturday including 11 in Antrim, 4 in Charlevoix, 14 in Emmet and 14 in Otsego. Forty-three new cases have been identified. county. On Sunday, 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported, including 3 in Antrim, 3 in Charlevoix, 6 in Emmet and 6 in Otsego County, 11 in Antrim and 12 in Charlevoix on Monday. , Emmet confirmed 58 cases, including 16 cases. 19 people in Otsego County.

