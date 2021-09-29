Health
Hypoglycemia: signs of warning, treatment, when to contact a doctor
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report, 34 million people living in the United States had diabetes in 2018. Surprisingly, 21% of adults with diabetes didn’t even know they had diabetes. The scariest thing is if you leave it untreated Diabetes can be fatal -And in fact, it’s 7th leading cause of death In 2017.
And although it is usually associated Hyperglycemia People with diabetes (also known as hyperglycemia) also experience hypoglycemia, or hypoglycemia, with a herd of problems of their own, including more serious and / or long-term effects such as seizures, loss of consciousness. There is likely to be. dementia And even death.In addition, according to the Mayo Clinic, it can also cause hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia in people without diabetes For various conditions and medicines.
Therefore, it goes without saying that maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is important. But how is this done, especially if you don’t know your blood sugar first?
What is a normal blood sugar level?
When we eat, glucose (also known as blood sugar), the main source of energy for our body, enters our bloodstream from our food.Then our The pancreas secretes a hormone called insulin It’s just the right amount to help glucose move from the bloodstream to various cells in our body and be used as energy. This process usually keeps glucose in the bloodstream in a healthy range, not too high or too low.
This range is measured in milligrams or mg / dL of blood glucose per deciliter. Dr. Saleh Aldasouqi, Dean of the Department of Endocrinology at Michigan State University, told CNET: 70 is generally considered low and above 110 is considered high (depending on the time since the last meal). “
Signs of hypoglycemia
In hypoglycemia, blood sugar levels fall below the normal and healthy levels mentioned above. This can happen for a variety of reasons.
“Some people with blood sugar problems have no symptoms, but there are some important things to keep in mind. For people with hypoglycemia, symptoms such as anxiety, sweating, and increased heart rate. You may be confused and enter into what is called a “hypoglycemic coma”. .. The term “diabetic coma” is also used by some people. “
Other symptoms of hypoglycemia include:
- Malaise
- trembling
- Hunger
- Hypersensitivity
- Thin skin
- The lips, tongue, and cheeks are tingling or numb
- Blurred vision
What Causes Hypoglycemia?
Hypoglycemia is common in people who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Hypoglycemia problems can occur with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.
Type 1
Type 1 diabetes It happens when the body’s immune system begins Fighting pancreatic cells It makes insulin. As a result, the pancreas stops producing insulin and prevents glucose in the bloodstream from entering the cells that need it. Therefore, the blood sugar level rises to a new height. This usually occurs in children and young adults, who usually need to take insulin daily for the rest of their lives.
Type 2
This type of diabetes occurs when your blood sugar is too high and your body is too high. Don’t make enough insulin, Or the insulin it makes doesn’t work. Your blood sugar level remains too high in your bloodstream and is not enough to move to your cells. Type 2 diabetes is common in middle-aged and older people, but can occur at any time, including in childhood.
Other causes of hypoglycemia
Hypoglycemia is often associated with diabetes, but it can also be affected by other factors. According to Dr. Danine Fruge, Medical Director of the Prettykin Longevity Center in Miami, Florida, the causes of blood sugar problems are not just diabetes, pre-diabetes (high blood sugar but not yet high enough). , Diabetes), reactive hypoglycemia (if the body produces excess insulin after meals), or other health problems, as well as undereating, overdose of insulin Or you may be taking certain diabetes medications. “
Other drugs used to treat quinine and malaria, as well as various drugs for renal failure, can also cause hypoglycemia. Exercising more than usual, especially while taking such medications, can also cause it.
Other potential causes of hypoglycemia include:
- Heavy drinking without eating
- Eat without enough carbs
- Eat less carbs than usual without reducing the amount of insulin or improperly balancing liquid / solid carbs with insulin timing
- Hormone deficiency due to adrenal or pituitary tumor disorders or in children with insufficient growth hormone
- Long-term starvation that can occur with anorexia nervosa
- Serious illnesses such as hepatitis, kidney damage and liver disease
- Pancreatic tumors (and some other types of tumors) where the body secretes excess insulin
Hypoglycemia unconscious
Whether your blood sugar is low or high, according to Dr. Fruge, you may be “sick and unsure why.” She suggests that the glucose finger stick test can “give you an indicator” of what the problem is, but she “is important to check with the glucose test. The HbA1c blood test is before you. It will tell you if you have diabetes or have diabetes. “”
Hypoglycemia can be very dangerous if the body does not give warning signs in the form of symptoms. People with diabetes or who have consistently experienced unawareness of hypoglycemia may need to change their treatment, as well as blood glucose awareness training.
What to do if you think your blood glucose level is low
Act quickly to handle the situation
If hypoglycemia is suspected, Dr. Fluge recommends that the situation be treated promptly. This should include “eating healthy foods such as complex carbohydrates, beans and fruits”.
“The Prettykin Longevity Center offers fruits and vegetables to prevent insulin spikes, which can cause blood sugar levels to drop again later,” she explains. “It may also be necessary to adjust your diabetes medication according to your doctor’s prescription. It’s important to retest your blood sugar 20 minutes after eating to see if your blood sugar has improved.”
Keep one or two fast-acting carbs on hand
The American Diabetes Association suggests that people who are prone to hypoglycemia should always have a small juice box or glucose pill in case their blood sugar drops below normal. The rule of thumb to follow is 15:15 ruleInstruct people with low blood sugar to eat 15 grams of carbohydrates every 15 minutes and test if their blood sugar is still below 70 mg / dL. Then provide another 15 grams and repeat until normal.
The American Diabetes Association also recommends that people who are prone to hypoglycemia can keep their blood sugar levels constant and prevent them from dropping by eating small meals throughout the day.
Keep good communication with your doctor
Always inform your doctor about any changes you plan to make to your diet, exercise, or dosing schedule. This helps help keep your blood sugar levels as consistent and normal as possible.
When it’s time to call the doctor
If any of the above symptoms begin to affect your life, such as being so tired that you can’t wake up all day, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor. “Unstable blood sugar levels can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke, which is a danger signal for serious health problems,” Dr. Fruges warns. Therefore, blood sugar issues need to be taken seriously.
You should also see a doctor if you have symptoms of hypoglycemia and have not been diagnosed with diabetes or other underlying illness.
If you have diabetes and your hypoglycemia does not respond to the above treatments, it is another good clue to call your healthcare provider.
If the test reveals that you have type 1 diabetes, you should continue to test your blood glucose levels as directed by your doctor, take insulin on a regular basis, and participate in regular exercise.This may mean that you need a new one Blood glucose monitoring systemSo ask your doctor what they recommend. If you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, you need to do the same thing as with type 1 diabetes. You also need to work with your health care professional to make lifestyle changes such as improving nutrition and planning training. You may also need medicine.
Maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regimen, monitoring blood sugar levels as directed, taking medications as prescribed, and above all, notifying your doctor about changes in your daily life is a whole thing. It is essential for maintaining good health and maintaining hypoglycemia. Bay.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.
