Wegmans to hold influenza vaccination clinic throughout October





Buffalo, NY (WKBW) —Health experts across the country are already beginning to fear that the 2021 flu season could be the worst season in recent memory. The clinic will run throughout October: Rosson Road: 10/2 from 10 am to 2 pm

Amherst Street: 10/3 from 10 am to 1 pm

Jamestown: 10/9 10 am-2pm

Dick Road: 10/9 10 am to 2 pm, October 24 10 am to 1 pm

Military Road: 10:00 AM-1: 00 PM.

Niagara Falls Boulevard: 10/16 10 am-2pm The Erie County Health Department strongly recommends the flu vaccine for everyone over 6 months this fall. Caregivers, those who spend time with people at high risk of flu complications, and those who interact with the general public should prioritize flu shots. The county health department also states that the following groups are at risk for influenza complications and hospitalization, and it is highly recommended to fire this year. Adults over 65

Children under 2 years

People with chronic medical conditions such as: asthma Neurological and neurodevelopmental states Blood disorders (sickle cell disease, etc.) Chronic lung disease (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc.) [COPD] And cystic fibrosis) Endocrine disorders (diabetes, etc.) Heart disease (congenital heart disease, congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, etc.) Kidney disease Liver disorder Metabolic disorders (inborn errors of metabolism, mitochondrial diseases, etc.) Obese people with body mass index [BMI] Over 40 Diseases (people with HIV and AIDS, some cancers such as leukemia, etc.) and drugs (people receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer, chronic corticosteroids and other chronic diseases that require drugs People whose immunity is weakened due to humans, etc.) Suppresses the immune system) People who have had a stroke Women during pregnancy and within 2 weeks after the end of pregnancy People who live in nursing homes and other nursing homes

The CDC recommends that all Americans be vaccinated against the flu by the end of October, but flu vaccines received between 2021 and the end of the 2022 flu season are protective. They also say that the best protection comes before the flu season begins in early winter, and it can take up to two weeks to develop antibodies. Children who need to get the flu vaccine twice should start the process sooner. The two doses should be given at 4-week intervals.

