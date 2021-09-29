COVID “twindemic” Possibility, Influenza Depends on Ohio Behavior

Influenza is likely to spread this year, but local experts say its severity is difficult to predict and may depend on how Ohio prepares and responds. I have.

Dr. Bill Miller, senior vice-department of research and epidemiology professor at Ohio State University’s School of Public Health, said that during the influenza season, more unknown factors occur, usually from late September to late May. It states that there is a possibility of doing so. He said it was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the flu was essentially crushed by mandatory masking and social distance to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. With 193.8 million doses, a record number of influenza vaccines were given during the 2020-2021 season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Ohio, 122 flu-related hospitalizations were reported last season, compared to 11,005 last season. According to the Ohio Department of Health.. Data show no child deaths reported in Ohio during the 2020-2021 flu season, but five were reported in the previous season.

In the United States, of the 818,939 tested in the clinical laboratory last year’s influenza season, 1,675, or 0.2% of respiratory specimens, were influenza virus-positive. By comparison, during the last three seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of influenza-positive specimens peaked between 26.2% and 30.3%. According to the CDC..

Less people were exposed to the flu last season, which reduced the innate immunity of the community, which could dramatically improve flu cases this year, Miller said.

“It’s like preparing us for this year’s growth,” Miller said. “I think the big recurrence of influenza this year is a real possibility.”

The flu season is approaching this year, and there are no state-mandated COVID mask requirements or distance rules like last year. Therefore, the flu could spread unless returned to individual communities, as it was in Columbus and some of the suburbs of Greater Columbus, Miller said.

American epidemiologists typically track influenza in the eastern part of the world and measure seasonal effects in the United States, but as other countries have more stringent COVID precautions, does the same pattern appear in the western part? It’s hard to know. hemisphere.

It’s impossible to know for sure, but Miller said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) may be a good model for this year’s flu. RSV is a disease that often causes the same symptoms as a common cold, but according to the CDC, it is especially dangerous for infants and the elderly and can cause bronchitis and pneumonia.

This summer, an out-of-season case of RSV struck a national children’s hospital. The surge in RSV was thought to have manifested early, as it did not circulate well while COVID precautions were more closely followed.

“It’s very dependent on what happens with COVID, and when it comes back to control in different parts of the country,” Miller said. “… it depends on when people relax their vigilance.”

According to Miller, one possibility is that where there are masking and social distance requirements, the flu season can be delayed until the COVID recedes again and the masking obligations are relieved. is. In some places, it could be February or March, Miller said.

Columbus reimplemented the indoor mask requirement on September 10, followed by some of the surrounding suburbs. Dr. Michelika Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner, hopes that masking and vaccination will stop the worst of the flu season in the Columbus region.

Roberts recommends that Ohio residents be vaccinated against the flu in late September or early October. According to Roberts, firing too early risks losing its effectiveness by the second half of the flu season.

“The important thing is that if you’re doing something on vacation, you should get the vaccine at least two weeks in advance,” says Roberts.

Eligible Ohio people can also be vaccinated against the flu while getting a COVID-19 booster this fall. This could help streamline the vaccination process for both viruses, Roberts said. The COVID-19 booster is currently available to some older Ohio people and may eventually be available to everyone.

Annual flu shots are usually available in most local health departments, clinics and pharmacies and may be free depending on your personal insurance.

One of the fears of both Miller and Roberts is that the flu could go out of control this winter, and if COVID did the same, doctors could be dealing with a “cold.” I have. A twin demic is a situation in which two pandemics or epidemics occur at the same time, such as influenza and COVID-19.

In such a scenario, the flu can reach historically high levels and, along with COVID, can hit even more hospitals than last year when the flu was out of reach.

That scenario seems more likely than this year, but it’s not inevitable, both Roberts and Miller said. Although it is difficult to predict the trajectory of COVID and influenza, it is now a preventable disease, and the turmoil they bring depends on what people do in the coming days and weeks.

“The fact that the virus took a break last year means it’s hard to say what it will be … there are so many unknowns,” Roberts said. “I don’t know what I’m doing with the flu this season.”

