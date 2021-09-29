Dutch scientists may have solved the mystery of why some twins are the same.Medical research





The medical mystery of why some twins are born the same may have been solved by scientists NetherlandsRaises expectations for the treatment of birth defects suffering from disproportionateness. Monozygotic twins are formed after a fertilized egg, called a zygote, divides into two embryos that share the exact same gene. The reason for the split is unknown. The general theory was that the biological processes leading to “identical twins” were random. However, international researchers led by the Free University of Amsterdam believe that they have found a common “signature” in the DNA of identical twins. Studies published in the journal Nature Communications,look Epigenetic Factors that allow a gene to be turned “on” or “off” without modifying the DNA of the twins, changing the underlying sequence. It was found that the same twins around the world share a similar mark at 834 points throughout the genome, which is the sum of the organism’s DNA. According to scientists, the shared mark allows researchers to be unaware that they have lost twins in the womb, known as vanishing twin syndrome, or to be born. A crowd of twins gather at the Ohio Festival. Photo: Reuters / Alamy The chemical mark of DNA has not yet been proven to be the cause of identical twins. This is because it remains likely to be the result of the twinning process. However, it is said to be a plausible practical theory, and the discovery of a common mark can be useful for a wide group of people. Twelve percent of human pregnancies may begin as multiple embryos, but just under 2% last to maturity and many are unaware that they had twins. Nancy Segal, a developmental psychologist at California State University, told Science News publications that identical twins are “very important discoveries” because they are susceptible to a variety of conditions, including spina bifida. .. This study raises the prospect that people with such disorders may have lost siblings in the womb or be one of the same set of twins separated at birth.

