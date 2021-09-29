Remove false information videos about all vaccines YouTube | YouTube





YouTube will remove videos that disseminate false information about all vaccines in order to strengthen the crackdown on harmful content posted during the coronavirus pandemic. From Wednesday, video streaming site, Already banned Covid jab falsehood, Approved vaccines are dangerous and remove content that claims to cause chronic health problems. In previous guidelines, the platform demoted videos that disseminated false information about non-Covid vaccines and encouraged vaccine hesitation. Last year, YouTube banned false alarm videos of the Covid vaccine, and since then 130,000 content has been removed. Google-owned YouTube has deleted a total of 1 million videos since the pandemic to spread common Covid falsehoods. Matt Halprin, global director of trust and security on YouTube, said false alarms on vaccines were a global problem and spilled over from the false epidemic of Covid Jab. “Vaccine misinformation is found worldwide and in all countries and cultures,” he said. Halprin added that measles, mumps, and the falsehood around the rubella (MMR) vaccine, which are mistakenly thought to be the cause of autism, are examples of false information targeted by YouTube. “There are still many challenges around MMR and those who argue whether it causes autism, and as we know, the science that vaccines do not cause autism is very much. It’s stable, “he said. Halprin said the ban also applies, for example, to content that claims that the vaccine causes cancer, infertility, or contains microchips. In 2019 Major studies confirmed There was no link between autism and the MMR following the pre-Covid surge in vaccine skepticism fueled by social media and anti-government populism. A paper in the Journals of Internal Medicine, published by the American College of Physicians, states that “there is no support for the hypothesis of increased risk of autism after MMR vaccination in a nationally unselected population of Danish children.” discovered. Unless the content contains widespread false alarms or encourages hesitation in the vaccine, Halpurin said the new guidelines will lead to personal testimony about taking the vaccine, discussions on vaccine policies, and historical failures of the vaccine program. Said that references would continue to be allowed. The guidelines apply not only to falsehoods about vaccines for certain diseases such as hepatitis, but also to general statements about vaccines that are considered misleading. On Wednesday, a search for the term “MMR vaccine autism” rebutted the link between vaccines and autism, including a video titled “Vaccines and Autism: How the Myth Begins.” A resulting page containing was created. However, the page also includes a television interview with actor Robert De Niro, and Andrew Wakefield’s documentary Vaxxed is one of the key players in promoting the unreliable link between MMR and autism. It states that.People should see“. Deniro was interviewed in 2016 after the Tribeca Film Festival screened Vaxxed in response to a backlash against the film. The movement of YouTube is as follows Last year’s Facebook decision Eliminate false claims about the Covid vaccine after being uncovered by public health experts.

