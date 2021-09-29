There are four times as many Covid cases among Northamptonshire students, but the director of health says the virus has not spread throughout the school.





Health directors claim that Covid-19 has not spread within schools in Northamptonshire after the case rate has more than quadrupled among students. According to government data, the weekly rate of new positive tests for Kettering between the ages of 10 and 14 has skyrocketed from 667 to 5,903 per 100,000 since the beginning of the semester. The proportion of people aged 15 to 19 is currently 3,203 per 100,000. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Nonetheless, the county’s director of public health, Lucy Wightman, said the virus was transmitted and vaccinated primarily by mixed households outside of school, regularly tested for lateral flow, and hands. Remember, he begs everyone to face the space mantra. Mrs. Wightman said: “Our school is doing its best and maintaining good practices. “This is a community communication because there is a mix of more households.” Kettering currently shows the highest new positive test rate in England, but there is a sharp rise in the Northampton and Daventry regions. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9699%"/> Covid cases are skyrocketing among the county’s school-age population Experts dispose of foam and argue that the need for face masks this season is not a contributor, but cases among school-aged children are fueling the rise. Throughout the pandemic, analysts used a formula that compares different regions and age groups, assuming there are 100,000 people in each cohort. According to official Kettering statistics, the proportion of people aged 10 to 14 on September 1 was 667 per 100,000. It had risen slightly to 1,082 per 100,000 by September 8th and to 5,384 by September 23rd. At the same time, the percentage of adults of working age between the ages of 20 and 24 half From 481 to 231 per 100,000. Wightman told the newspaper: “As expected, the Kettering School case reflects a surge in cases within the community. “The high prevalence of school-age children was confirmed primarily by reintroducing regular lateral flow tests to secondary school-aged students, most of whom are now vaccinated. I have not received it. “We need to make sure that people are aware of everything that keeps transmissions low, especially when the weather changes and they return indoors. “There are still important and very simple actions that Northamptonshire Kettering residents and others can play their role in stopping future infections of Covid-19. “Wear a face cover in a crowded area and wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. Also, if you qualify, as vaccination is the number one factor in reducing the risk of death or serious illness. Get an offer for vaccination, second vaccination, or booster vaccination, from Covid-19. “ According to the latest data from the Northamptonshire Public Health Service, the education sector on September 21 had an average of 190 cases per week across the county, more than double that of seven days ago and more than 4.5 times that of September 1. Some principals are telling students to wear face masks again while parents at other schools claim that hand sanitizers have been removed because they are no longer part of government guidance. As the jab continues to unfold, the first vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15 will take place at school this week. Using daily government data released yesterday (September 28), the overall weekly case rate per 100,000 people in all regions of the county is: Daventry 616.6; East Northamptonshire 425.3; Kettering 997.3; Northern Northampton 556.1; South Northampton 401.1; Wellingborough 485.5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/health/coronavirus/covid-cases-quadruple-among-northamptonshire-students-but-health-chief-says-virus-is-not-spreading-inside-schools-3400575 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos