Health
Weight loss can reverse the cardiovascular risk of obesity
Studies show that losing weight may reduce your risk of diabetes, dyslipidemia, and high blood pressure.
Studies have shown that major weight loss is associated with reversing most cardiovascular risks associated with obesity.
“The key point of this study is that weight loss is difficult but important for cardiovascular health,” said Maia Smith, a professor at the University of St. George in Grenada and the lead author of the study. “.
“First of all, it’s not surprising that it’s difficult to lose weight and lose weight,” she said. “Almost everyone in the original sample who has ever had obesity stayed that way, but don’t despair. Being able to lose weight not only prevents serious health problems, but also You can undo it. “
The results of the study showed that the risk of unhealthy levels of hypertension and cholesterol and dyslipidemia was similar in Americans suffering from obesity and in people of consistently healthy weight.
We found that the risk of type 2 diabetes decreases with weight loss, but those who were previously obese remain at higher risk of type 2 diabetes than those who have never been obese. researcher.
Researchers analyzed cardiovascular risk factors in 20,271 people aged 20-69 years, who were previously obese but had a healthy weight for at least one year (326) and who were always healthy. (6235), and compared them. People who are currently obese (13,710).
People who were previously obese were three times more likely to have diabetes than those who were always healthy, and those who are now obese were seven times more likely to experience diabetes.
People with diabetes are now three times more likely to have dyslipidemia and high blood pressure.
The researchers found that the results showed an observational relevance rather than a causal relevance.
The results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Diabetes Foundation, September 27-October 1, 2021.
reference
