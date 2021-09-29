COVID-19 rises in young children BC

Connect with us

VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) —Since school began, there are concerns about an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in children in British Columbia.

Recent figures from the BC Center for Disease Control show 1,086 new cases in people under the age of 17, with more than half of the cases being children aged 5-11.

According to British Columbia Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, some cases are very serious.

“Last week, two patients were hospitalized in a group of 0 to 4 years old, and one child each of 5 to 11 years old and 12 to 17 years old had to be hospitalized,” Henry said every Tuesday at COVID. I mentioned in. -19 Briefing.

In one case, a child under the age of 5 was very ill and was treated in the critical care ward. There have been no new COVID-19 deaths in British Columbia children since last year when toddlers and babies died.

“The current proportion of COVID-19 per 100,000 population has increased significantly, especially in school-age children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” she said.

She added that the rate increased as the age group was eligible for vaccination, but remained flat among people aged 12 to 17 years. Health Canada has not yet approved a vaccine for children under the age of 12.

Low local vaccination rates are associated with high numbers of children

Henry says the state is able to find out which regions have a high proportion of pediatric COVID-19 cases and is associated with regions with low immunization rates. She says case rates were increasing before school began, both inland and in northern health areas. But recently, they have seen hospitals overwhelmed by cases in the Fraser Health area east of Vancouver.

“This reflects the immunization rates in these communities and the fact that these communities are infected with the virus. Of course, it affects families and children. , The school environment also affects children, “she said.

New restrictions were introduced on Tuesday Eastern Fraser Valley RegionVaccination rates remain low in Abbotsford, Hope, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Mission and Harrison.

Henry issued the latest order following “a significant increase in school incidents.”

A case of COVID-19 closed at least two schools in the area. From Tuesday morning to October, the Abbotsford Christian School moved its classes to online learning in the hope of “breaking the viral circuit that moves the school community.” Letter to parents Said.

Last week, 20 cases were associated with an outbreak in Chiliwak Promontry Heights Elementary School, Remains closed until October 3rd.

Masks for all children are not supported by all

Shocking new numbers are coming shortly after efforts to introduce more health measures in schools.

However, so far, only one district has agreed to exceed state guidelines that require only students in grade 4 and above to wear masks.

On Tuesday night, the New Westminster Board of Education voted against a motion to introduce mask rules in all grades. New Westminster Records..

The New Westminster Parent Advisory Board pitched to its trustees after writing a letter to the state. Several other parent advisory boards have also signed this letter. The letter required a mask for everyone, a quick examination at school, and a vaccination obligation for teachers.

NS Vancouver School Board On Monday, it passed a motion to extend Mask’s obligations to include students from kindergarten to third grade, making it the first district in British Columbia.

Some teachers and parents praised the decision and called for it to be implemented in their districts.

