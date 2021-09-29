Another 867 COVID-19 case, no new deaths reported in Maine





The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 867 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as delta variants continue to spread throughout the state. Wednesday’s total represents the pandemic’s second-largest daily tally, but seems to include cases reported to the main CDC up to 10 days ago.During the weeks when the number of cases surged, the agency staff Backlog of positive test results It should be reviewed to distinguish between new cases and follow-up tests for people who are already known to be infected. There were no additional deaths reported on Wednesday. The 7-day average for new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Maine, standing at 559 on Wednesday. This is compared to an average of 456 daily cases for the week ending September 15. The record high seven-day average of 19 COVIDs in mid-January exceeded 600, compared to dozens per day in Maine. In early July. To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 89,064 confirmed or estimated COVID-19 cases since the state’s first detection of coronavirus in March 2020. Dr. Niraveshire, Director of the Main CDC, will hold a briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday at 2:00 pm. The recent surge was caused by the more contagious delta mutation, which accounts for 99% of all cases, in the latest report of the main CDC on the sequence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 24, there were approximately 2,700 so-called “breakthrough” infections among fully vaccinated individuals, but the majority of new cases in Maine and 65-75% of all hospitalizations Included in a small, unvaccinated pool in the state. Individual. New hospitalizations were not yet available on Wednesday morning. 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, down from records of 225 on Monday and 235 on Saturday, 67 in the intensive care unit and 34 on ventilators. rice field. On Tuesday, 50 of the 332 beds throughout the state were available. As of Tuesday evening, 73.6 of all eligible Mainers and 64.8% of the state’s 1.3 million residents had a complete regimen of the dose required for a complete inoculation of COVID-19. Maine was one of the highest immunization rates nationwide and consistently the lowest COVID-19 cases and mortality rate throughout the pandemic. According to state CDC data, there are 16,520 additional or “booster” shots in Maine. Healthcare providers and pharmacies in Maine have begun scheduling appointments for a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to individuals eligible for booster shots. They include individuals over the age of 65, young people with underlying illness, and people working in health care, teachers, day care facilities, grocery stores, or other environments at high risk of occupational exposure to the virus. increase. Based on federal guidelines, booster shots can be given to eligible individuals 6 months after the second Pfizer shot. In addition, federal regulators have previously granted booster shots to individuals with severely impaired immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients and cancer patients, as long as they have been vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna medications. Was there. Federal regulators are still reviewing medical data on a wider range of booster shots of individuals vaccinated with either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This story will be updated. ” Previous Portland is considering raising wages for jobs in some cities to address staff shortages

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/09/29/another-867-covid-19-cases-but-no-new-deaths-reported-in-maine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos