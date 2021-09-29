Ten years since providing smoking cessation methods to 95,000 smokers in Northamptonshire





Stoptober is back on October 1st for 10 years. We are calling on smokers in Northamptonshire to join 2.3 million smokers across the UK who have tried to quit smoking. Approximately 75,000 people are killed each year across the country, and approximately 95,000 people in the county continue to smoke, despite official figures indicating that it is the leading cause of premature death. More than a quarter of Kobe’s population is about 20% in Wellingborough and Northern Zampton. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9699%"/> Stoptober contacts 95,000 smokers in Northamptonshire to help them quit smoking The number of smokers did not decrease during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the boredom and anxiety of the blockade fueled the need for nicotine. Nonetheless, Northamptonshire’s smoking cessation service has set 274 smoking cessation days for Stoptober in 2020, of which 184 have been successfully quit smoking. Stoptober is based on a study that smokers who quit smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to quit smoking forever. The campaign was first launched in 2012, when one in five adults smoked throughout the United Kingdom. After that, it decreased to 1 in 7 (13.9%) in the UK (8). Richard Holley of the county’s Stop Smoking Service said: “There is something very motivating to be with everyone. I encourage all smokers to join. Since April of this year, our service has more than 1,400 people. We have set a non-smoking day with smokers in Northamptonshire. “Locally, the Northamptonshire Smoking Cessation Service offers 12 weeks of expert support, including regular telephone bookings with smoking cessation advisors and free courses on nicotine replacement therapy. On average, smokers can save £ 1,875.60 a year by quitting smoking. And they are three times more likely to achieve that with advice and support from dedicated services that provide nicotine replacement products. Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health in Northamptonshire, said: “If you’re thinking of quitting with the support of our service, you’re not alone. You’re three times more likely to succeed in supporting our service than going alone. Many smokers throughout Northamptonshire have already benefited from the additional support that smoking cessation services can provide. “It’s never too late to quit smoking. Starting today, if you quit smoking for 28 days, you’re five times more likely to quit.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/health/stoptobers-tenth-year-of-offering-northamptonshires-95000-smokers-a-way-to-quit-3400881 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos