Cases of syphilis have more than tripled in Onondaga County.People at risk were urged to take the test





Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County has seen a significant increase in syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease that can cause serious complications if left untreated. Public health officials say people who may have been exposed should be tested. According to the county, 95 cases have occurred so far this year, more than three times the number reported in 2020. Onondaga County Health DepartmentNS. Syphilis can be cured with antibiotics. “It’s important to get tests and treatment. The sooner you are diagnosed and start treatment, the less likely it is that syphilis will spread to your partner,” said Dr. Indugupta, a county health commissioner. Most of the new cases increase between black and white non-Hispanic men aged 16 to 69 years with a history of male-to-male sexual contact. The most popular age group is in the mid-30s. Some infected people have been diagnosed with HIV or gonorrhea. According to the agency, the number of women diagnosed with syphilis has also increased in recent years. Syphilis usually spreads through direct contact with syphilis pain during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Even with condoms, close skin-to-skin contact can cause syphilis, as condoms may not completely cover exposed areas. If you have syphilis pain in your mouth or lips, you may be able to spread it by kissing. Pregnant women with syphilis can spread syphilis to the foetation, causing serious health problems and even killing the baby. The agency advised pregnant women at risk to be tested. Signs of syphilis include painless pain and ulcers in the mouth and genitals, malaise, swollen lymph nodes, and systemic illness with a rash. More serious signs of syphilis include meningitis and eye infections. Cases of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis are increasing nationwide.Some experts say that some of the spikes Mobile dating app It’s easy to find a sexual partner. Anyone who may have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider. Onondaga County Health Department STD Center We can provide tests and treatments. Appointments can be obtained by calling (315) 435-3236. James T. Mulder covers health and higher education. Do you have any news tips? (315) 470-2245 or [email protected]

