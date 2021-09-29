Illinois man dies of rabies, first human state case in about 70 yearsExBulletin





Switch captions Adriana Adie / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Adriana Adie / NurPhoto via Getty Images Note if you have bats in your home. This is a message from the Illinois Department of Health announcing that an 80-year-old man died of rabies after waking up and finding a bat on his neck. This is the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954. The man refused to treat rabies during the mid-August incident, health officials said Press release.. A month later, he began to experience rabies symptoms such as neck pain, headaches, difficulty controlling his arms, numbness in his fingers, and difficulty speaking. Rabies infections in humans are extremely rare in the United States because the disease is preventable and treatable. Usually 1 to 3 cases are reported each year No cases reported in 2019, According to the latest data available from the CDC. However, exposure to rabies is much more common. 60,000 Americans receive post-exposure treatment each year.No prompt But the treatment is virus It infects the nervous system and is usually fatal. Mark Pfister, executive secretary of the Lake County Health Department, said the case of a man who died this week underscores the need to raise public health awareness of the risk of rabies. “In the United States, rabies is rarely transmitted, but when symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal, and it is imperative that exposed people receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.” Mr. Pfister said. Illinois health officials say bats are the most common animal found in rabies in the state. The deceased man lived in a colony of bats at home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/29/1041457232/rabies-illinois-man-death-rare-public-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos