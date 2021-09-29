Long COVID is a bigger problem than we thought :: WRAL.com

— The long Covid problem may be bigger than we thought it would be.

A large study found that one in three Covid-19 survivors had abdominal symptoms such as respiratory distress and abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, diarrhea, malaise, and pain 3 to 6 months after infection. It has been shown that they are suffering from symptoms such as anxiety and depression. The most common problem reported.

Researchers at the University of Oxford, the National Institutes of Health, and the Oxford Center for Health and Biomedical Research have investigated the symptoms of more than 270,000 people who have recovered from Covid-19, and nine features of long Covid are more often seen by clinicians. I found that it was detected. It is hospitalized and is slightly more common among women.

However, Dr. Max Take, an academic clinical fellow at the National Institute of Health and one of the authors of the study, shows that long covids affect a significant proportion of people of all ages. Said. “We need well-configured services to address our current and future clinical needs,” he said.

The study does not explain the cause, severity, or duration of long-term symptoms of Covid, but shows that people who recover from Covid are more likely to suffer from long-term symptoms than those who have the flu. it was done.

Dr. Amitawa Banergie, a professor of clinical data science at the University College of London, who was not involved in the study, said the finding was “another arrow of trembling against counterfeiting,” which is the same as the claim of influenza. Stated.

People experienced different symptoms, and many patients experienced multiple symptoms. Older people and men tended to have dyspnea and cognitive impairment, while younger people and women reported more headaches, abdominal symptoms, anxiety, and depression.

The authors said that the number of such cases was higher between the elderly and those with more severe early-stage illness, but those with mild illness, children and young adults also experienced long covids. Emphasized.

Accompanying data showed that 46% of children aged 10 to 22 and young adults experienced at least one sign during the 6 months after recovery.

Studies show that even though most people do not have a serious illness, this long Covid risk highlights why it is so important to protect children and adolescents from the coronavirus.

The more contagious delta-coronavirus mutant became the predominant strain in the United States in July, resulting in a surge in cases in children in the United States. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported 206,864 cases weekly among children on Monday. This was a slight decrease compared to the previous week, but increased by 188% from the week of July 22nd.

Data began to be submitted by Pfizer / BioNTech to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for review on Tuesday for vaccine data for children aged 5 to 11 years, with an emergency use authorization request expected within the next few weeks. It is for saying that there is.

The next important question is whether parents want their children to be vaccinated. According to Axios-Ipsos polls released Tuesday, parents aged 5 to 11 say they are divided on the issue, 44% are likely to do so, and 42% are likely to. It states that it is low in sex.

You asked. We answered.

Q: What is the best time to get a flu and Covid shot this year?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor, told CNN.

Fauci said people should be vaccinated as soon as possible, whatever it may be. “If that means getting a flu shot on one arm and a Covid vaccination on the other arm, that’s nothing wrong,” he added.

Turkmenistan claims that there were no cases of Covid-19.Activists say it’s a lie

According to the authoritarian government of Turkmenistan, no cases of Covid-19 have been seen in Turkmenistan since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a review by Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization, Central Asian countries are one of at least five states that have not reported cases of colonavirus.

Ben Westcott of CNN reports that three of them are isolated islands in the Pacific Ocean and the fourth is North Korea.

Independent organizations and activists outside Turkmenistan say there is evidence that the country is fighting the third wave, but President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov threatens Covid to maintain his public image. Is believed to be downplaying.

Diana Celebrian Nick, director of rights and freedoms for the citizens of Turkmenistan, an asylum group, said the contacts of the country’s organization were struggling to keep up with the growing number of cases.

According to Serebryannik, the official cause of death in these cases is not listed as Covid-19 or pneumonia. Instead, the medical certificate records individual conditions such as a heart attack.

Here’s what to expect when the United States opens its borders:

The United States has been set to relax travel restrictions for all fully vaccinated foreign visitors since November, but the travel experience is expected to be significantly different from the pre-pandemic period, Blane Bachelor said. Will report.

Travelers are required to present proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within 3 days prior to travel. But you also need to be prepared to navigate the changes (and disruptions) in health regulations and protocols that vary from state to state.

Tourist prices are expected to rise, which could lead to a staff shortage due to Covid. Therefore, travelers need to be as flexible and informed as possible, no matter where they are heading.

This is how other governments are working on low vaccine intake

Most European countries have the Covid-19 vaccination rate, which is the envy of many in the world. However, even in these cases, hesitation in certain areas risks the government taking action or stalling efforts to control the spread of the virus.

In Germany, vaccines are still voluntary, but authorities are stepping up measures to make the lives of unvaccinated people increasingly inconvenient. The German Ministry of Health has announced new rules that mean that unvaccinated workers will not be compensated for lost wages if quarantine is enforced by coronavirus control.

France and Italy, on the other hand, have introduced the Covid Health Pass, which is mandatory for admission to facilities including bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and many other public spaces. The pass shows evidence of vaccination, negative Covid-19 test, or past infection.

Top tip

Encourage teens to be vaccinated

Although the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is available to people over the age of 12, teens are the least vaccinated of the eligible age group in the United States. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 46% of people aged 12 to 17 in the United States are fully vaccinated.

There is still a misconception that the disease affects only the elderly and the vulnerable, but evidence shows that this is wrong.

Talk to teens about the benefits of vaccination and explain that they can be vaccinated and inherited, although they are far less likely to get a more serious illness or die from Covid-19 than adults. To do.

